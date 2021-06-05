Honda Benly e Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India – Launch In 2021?

Honda has plans to launch electric scooter in India to take on the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450x, etc

The shift to electric motorcycles and scooters grows with each passing day. Rising fuel prices and the need for a cleaner and safer environment are also leading reasons for this new trend which every two wheeler maker in India is venturing into.

Benly e is an electric scooter from Japanese brand Honda that is being tested at Automotive Research Association Of India (ARAI) ahead of launch in the country. As in 2019, Honda revealed the Benly e Series that consisted of 4 electric models – Benly e I, Benly e I Pro, Benly e II and Benly e II Pro.

Of these, the Benly e 1 is classified as Class 1 Category 2. The Benly e II is classified as Class 2 Category 3. Benly e I Pro and Benly e II Pro are based on their respective models and come in with added features which include large storage basket in the front, a large rear carrier, knuckle guards and foot brake system as standard.

ARAI Testing

Directed for business use for everyday pickup and delivery services, the Honda Benly e is seen with an LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster and accessory power socket. Being directed for pickup and delivery use, it gets fitted with a flat rear deck and large basket in the front. It can carry upto 60 kgs load.

Honda Benly e is presented in a single colour scheme of Ross White. It comes with a reverse assist function so as to assist the rider to turn the scooter around in a narrow area and even on an inclined surface. The scooter rides on 12 inch front with 90/90 section tyre and 10 inch rear wheels with 110/90 section tyre. Kerb weight is at 125-130 kgs with combined braking system (CBS) offered as standard.

Engine Specs and Range

Honda offers the Benly e Series with two motor options. The Benly e I and I Pro get their power via a 2.8 kW (3.8 PS) electric motor making 13 Nm peak torque. The scooters are capable of a range of 87 km per charge at 30 km per hour on flat road.

Honda Benly e II and II Pro sports a 4.2 kW (5.7 HP) electric motor offering 15 Nm peak torque and offers a range of 43 km at 60 km per hour on flat road. The two 48V lithium-ion batteries, called Mobile Power Pack (MPP) power each of the motors and are detachable and swappable.

The batteries can be detached and power via dedicated chargers. The company claims hill climb is possible upto 12 degrees incline with cargo of 30 kgs for Benly e I and I Pro and upto 60 kgs for Benly e II and II Pro along with the reverse assist feature.

