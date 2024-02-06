Honda Car Discounts Feb 2024 – Amaze, City Benefits Up To Rs 1.11 Lakh

These discounts and offers are exclusively across all variants of the Amaze and City but are not being offered on Honda City Hybrid and Honda Elevate SUV

Honda has rolled out exciting offers and exchange benefits for February 2024. These are being offered on both Honda Amaze and City and are applicable for MT 2023 and MY2024 units. These total benefits range from Rs 47,000 on the Honda Amaze E VX while it can go up to Rs 1.11 lakh being offered on the MY 2023 Honda City Elegant. There are no offers or benefits on the Honda Elevate. This SUV is a recent addition to the company lineup. It came in at introductory pricing in December 2023 and from January 2024 the prices have been hiked by Rs 28,000-Rs 58,000 depending on trim level.

Honda Amaze Discounts February 2024

Starting with the Honda Amaze 5 seater compact sedan that currently ranges from Rs. 7.18 – 9.94 Lakh (ex-showroom), all variants are being offered at a discount through the month of February 2024. These benefits, in addition to cash and exchange offers and corporate discounts, all models (Amaze and City) are also being offered at an additional corporate discount of Rs 20,000.

Also all models of the Amaze get corporate and loyalty benefits of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. These stand at Rs 5,000 and 4,000 respectively on the Honda City along with UIO exchange offer at Rs 6,000 across all variants. The additional corporate discount is applicable to doctors, banking and financial professionals, lawyers, architects, teachers and professors.

There is a total benefit of Rs 52,000 on the MY23 Amaze E. This includes Rs 10,000 cash benefit and Rs 15,000 exchange offer along with the corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 loyalty offer. The total discount on Amaze S trim goes up to Rs 72,000 with a cash discount of Rs 3,000, exchange offer of Rs 15,000 corporate offer while the Amaze VX trim gets a Rs 62,000 total benefit which includes cash discount and exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Honda Amaze Elite gets the maximum total benefit of Rs 92,000 which includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and exchange offer of Rs 15,000 along with corporate and loyalty benefits of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. It also gets Rs 20,000 additional corporate discount and Rs 30,000 special edition benefit.

There is also the MY24 Amaze S trim that comes in with a total benefit of Rs 57,000 with Rs 20,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange offer in addition to corporate, loyalty and additional discounts. Buyers of the Amaze E MY24 can avail of total benefit of Rs 47,000 which includes a Rs 10,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange offer while the Honda Elite MY24 gets the maximum total benefit. This is at Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange offer corporate and loyalty offers at Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively along with an additional corporate discount of Rs 20,000. It also includes a special edition benefit of Rs 30,000.

Honda City Discounts February 2024

Discounts and benefits on the Honda City MY23 and MY24 variants range from Rs 60,000-1,11,500 depending on variant. On the Honda City, along with standard corporate and loyalty benefits of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively, the company also offers UIO exchange of Rs 6,000 and additional corporate discounts at Rs 20,000 as standard.

Buyers of the MY23 City can avail of a total benefit of Rs 75,000 which includes a Rs 25,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange offer. The highest total discount is on the City Elegant MY23 which goes up to Rs 1,11,500 with a special edition benefit of Rs 36,500. There is also a total benefit of 88,600 on the City VX and ZX trims while City SV and V variants get a total benefit of Rs 60,000. For MY24 the City Elegant can be had at a total discount of Rs 96,500 which also includes the Rs 36,500 special edition discount. Honda City VX and ZX and the City Elegant Edition can be had at a total benefit of Rs 73,600 and 60,000 respectively.