Honda Car Sales April 2022 – City, Amaze, Jazz, WRV

Honda Cars India reports domestic sales decline in April 2022; exports more than doubled

With sales having constantly not grown to phenomenal levels, in recent years, Honda did shut its Greater Noida production facility. Production is currently concentrated at its Tapukara plant. While the manufacturer has for long exported from India, those numbers too have grown considerably. Exports in April 2022 did more than double at 2,042 units, up from 970 units YoY.

Honda Car Sales April 2022

Honda Cars India reports sales decline for April 2022. Sales fell to 7,874 units, down from 9,072 units. Volume decline stood at just below 1.2k units at 13.21 percent. MoM sales improved 19.5 percent, up from 6,589 units. Volume growth stood at 1,285 units. In recent months, Honda has been dealing with a sales slug. Average monthly sales have been on a decline.

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand. We are hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later, so that the demand – supply equation can be more balanced.”

He further added, “On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a Strong Electric Hybrid model in mainstream segment. We will be launching this segment-defining product on May 4th, 2022.”

In a recent update, Honda City e:HEV hybrid is the manufacturer’s next launch. Vehicle launch is scheduled for May 4, 2022. Once launched, it’ll be a niche market offering as a mass market hybrid sedan. Orderbooks have been busy, and the company has attracted more than plenty of orders. This means, for some who’ve booked, the waiting period is already at 6 months.

Honda City e:HEV – Hybrid Sedan

With changing market trends, HCIL foresees City e:HEV sales to contribute to 10 percent of total sales. For the manufacturer, Honda City has been a workhorse, and over two decades has contributed massively to its overall sales. It still commands a leading position, and the introduction of a new avatar will further its prospects. While this will continue to strengthen City segment performance, newer products are what Honda would need.

With Honda Cars India planning to introduce a SUV next year, Honda could look forward to gaining some of its lost market share. The wide-ranging UV segment has seen continual growth in India. Unfortunately, Honda India doesn’t have a product in too many of the UV segments.

It’s not as though the company hasn’t tried. While the CR-V had a special appeal, Honda did go on to introduce the BR-V and WR-V. The first two are no longer sold in India. And WR-V sales volume isn’t worth writing home to. Unconfirmed reports also state that Jazz is likely to be discontinued next year.