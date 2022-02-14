Honda Car Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – City, Amaze, WRV, Jazz

Honda Cars India recorded 10,427 unit sales in January 2022 declining 8 percent on a YoY basis

Honda Cars India Limited has seen a dip in demand in domestic sales. The automaker has recorded a decline of 8 percent in total domestic sales which stood at 10,427 units in the past month, down from 11,319 units sold in January 2021. Market share also dipped from 3.7 percent held in January 2021 to 3.5 percent in the past month.

Honda CarsMoM sales on the other hand, saw a significant increase of 31 percent from 7,973 units sold in December 2021. The company has only four models in India – City, WR-V, Amaze and Jazz while the Civic and CR-V have been discontinued.

Honda Car Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Amaze Tops

Honda Amaze sedan topped sales charts in the past month despite a 1 percent YoY de-growth. Sales stood at 5,395 units, down from 5,477 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales improved by 47 percent over 3,659 units sold in December 2021. The Amaze was also the second best-selling sedan in India after the Maruti Suzuki DZire in the past month.

At No. 2 was the Honda City sedan. Sales increased 8 percent on a YoY basis to 3,950 units over 3,667 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales were also up 6 percent from 3,743 units sold in December 2021. It was the City that followed Amaze at No. 3 on the list of best-selling sedans in India last month.

Honda Jazz sales dipped to 588 units in January 2022, down 38 percent over 953 units sold in January 2021. Sales of this hatchback increased on a MoM basis by 21 percent from 486 units sold in December 2021. Honda also had the WR-V on this list with sales of 494 units, down 59 percent over 1,211 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales increased significantly by 481 percent from just 85 units sold in December 2021.

Honda Cars Discounts / Offers – Feb 2022

Sales are expected to increase in the month of February thanks to the company offering hefty discounts and lucrative deals across its Indian model line-up. The quantum of these benefits range between Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,596 and are valid upto February 28, 2022.

Honda Amaze is being offered at a discount of Rs 15,000 which includes customer loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 and corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Honda WR-V is being offered all through the month of February at a total benefit of Rs 26,000 inclusive of a cash discount of Rs 10,000, customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, exchange offer of Rs 7,000 and corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on the Honda City 4th gen extend to Rs 20,000 which includes customer loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000 and exchange offer and corporate discount of Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively. The 5th gen Honda City gets the highest discount scheme at Rs 35,596. It includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, accessories worth Rs 10,596 along with exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, Honda car exchange and corporate benefits.

Discounts on the Honda Jazz are upto Rs 33,158 with cash discount of Rs 10,000, accessories upto Rs 12,158 and car exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. It is also presented with Honda customer loyalty benefit, exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs 5,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

Honda Cars India Exit – Not True

Earlier this week, a TeamBHP post went viral which claimed that Honda Cars India are in talks to sell their manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. Honda has rubbished this news and stated that they have no plans to exit India. It is true that Honda Cars India has shut down production at their plant in Greater Noida. But they continue to manufacture cars at their Rajasthan plant to meet demand for local markets as well as exports.