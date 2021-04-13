Honda Cars Discount Offers April 2021 – Amaze, City, Jazz WRV

Festivities during April 2021 brings in special offers upto Rs.38,000 on Honda Amaze, fifth-gen City, Jazz and WR-V

Honda Cars India has announced special offers for buyers during the month of April 2021. The month is marked by special festivals of Baisakhi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Bihu and Poila Baisakh, each of which are being celebrated in a different part of the country.

The offers are on models such as the Honda Amaze, fifth-gen City, Jazz and WR-V and are available through all authorized company dealerships till 30th April 2021. These offers are in the form of cash discounts and accessories and special loyalty benefits to existing Honda car owners on exchange of their older models.

Festive Offers Up To Rs 38,800

Offers and benefits on the four Honda cars range from Rs.10,000 to Rs.38,800. Buyers of the 5th gen Honda City petrol and diesel variants can avail offers and benefits upto Rs.10,000 while on the Jazz petrol premium hatchback, the total benefits stand at Rs.32,248 which includes a cash discount of Rs.15,000 or FOC accessories upto Rs.17,248 along with exchange discount of Rs.15,000.

The Honda WR-V petrol and diesel trims are also a part of the discount scheme which goes upto Rs.32,527 and includes cash discount of Rs.15,000 or FOC accessories upto Rs.17,527 besides an exchange offer of Rs.15,000.

BRAND OFFERS Honda Amaze Up-to INR 38,800 5th Gen Honda City Up-to INR 10,000 Honda Jazz Up-to INR 32,200 Honda WR-V Up-to INR 32,500

Honda Amaze variants except for the SMT petrol variant comes in with the highest festive benefit of Rs.38,851. Cash discount on the compact sedan stands at Rs.17,000 or FOC accessories worth Rs.17,105 and exchange benefit of Rs.15,000. The Honda Amaze SMT petrol can be had at cash discount of Rs.20,000 or FOC accessories worth Rs.23,851 along with exchange offer of Rs.15,000.

These offers are valid till 30th April 2021 and may vary from dealership to dealership and location. Special discounts and benefits are also being offered to government employees and corporates while the company has also entered into agreements with banks and financial organizations for special financing schemes to customers with on road finance, lower EMIs and longer loan tenures.

Honda to Home

The need of the hour is safety and security along with personal mobility. In view of the current pandemic situation being faced by the country, Honda Cars India has initiated the contactless buying experience via the company’s online vehicle booking platform ‘Honda to Home’.

Honda Cars India currently faces competition from the likes of Hyundai, Tata and Maruti. The company currently has only 4 models in its lineup following the discontinuation of the Honda Civic and CR-V. To boost sales, Honda is reportedly planning to launch HRV SUV as well as City hybrid sedan this year.