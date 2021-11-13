Honda Cars Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – City, Amaze, WRV, Jazz

Not only was Honda City the best-selling model in the company lineup but it was second best-selling sedan in India following Maruti DZire

Anticipation of a bright festive season evaded the automobile sector. Subdued sales accompanied by a severe chip crisis were reasons for this lack luster sales. YoY growth across the segment posted a 22.10 percent de-growth with a large number of major automakers experiencing lower sales.

In the top 10 list, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Renault suffered de-growth along with Honda. Automakers Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Nissan and VW saw better YoY results. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) was at No. 8 on the list of best-selling automakers in India with 8,108 units sold last month.

This was a 25 percent de-growth over 10,836 units sold in October 2020. Taking MoM sales into account, the company saw a 20 percent increase over 6,765 units sold in September 2021. Even as sales in domestic markets slumped in the past month, export number increased to 1,747 units over 84 units shipped in the same month last year.

Honda Cars Sales Breakup Oct 2021

Honda City sedan was its top model. City sales dipped 12 percent YoY to 3,611 units, down from 4,124 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales however, increased 8 percent over 3,348 units sold in September 2021. At No. 2 was Honda Amaze. Sales which saw a 36 percent YoY de-growth to 3,009 units from 4,709 units sold in October 2020, increased 46 percent on MoM basis over 2,063 units sold in September 2021.

Of the WR-V, a 5 seater compact crossover in sub 4m segment, the company registered a 34 percent YoY de-growth to just 728 units, down from 1,100 units sold in October 2020. MoM performance was somewhat better with a 6 percent growth over 687 units sold in September 2021.

YoY and MoM increase in Jazz Sales

Honda Jazz, in the premium hatchback space has seen better results. Sales increased 18 percent YoY to 760 units, up from 642 units sold in October 2020 while MoM sales posted a 14 percent growth over 667 units sold in September 2021. Honda Cars India discontinued sales of the Civic and CR-V from the Indian market at the end of last year even as sales of these two models had stood at 230 units and 31 units respectively in October 2020.

Supply Chain Disruptions

The current scenario across the auto industry is subdued due to ongoing disruptions in supply chain, adversely affecting every automaker in India. HCIL is making every effort to ensure that this does not affect production and deliveries are on time. However, with every modern vehicle relying on the timely supply of micro-chips, this severe shortage is not only slowing down production but has also resulted in extended delivery periods.

Honda City is a popular car in the company lineup. Honda has plans to launch hybrid version of the new gen City in India next year. The hybrid version of the City will be based on Honda’s e:HEV hybrid technology. The second hybrid car being planned by Honda in India is a mid-sized SUV. This could be the new Concept SUV that was showcased a few days ago at the 2021 GIIAS.