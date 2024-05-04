Honda Cars Summer Sale – City, Amaze, Elevate Up To Rs 1.15 Lakh Off

Various other carmakers including Maruti, Volkswagen, Tata Motors and Hyundai have announced discount offers in recent months

With eyes on sales targets and to clear old inventory, carmakers announce discount offers from time to time. In the month of May, Honda Cars has announced attractive discounts and benefits across the range. The offer covers Honda City, City e:HEV, Amaze and Elevate.

Honda City – Savings of Up To Rs 1.15 lakh

In case of Honda City, the top-spec ZX variant is available with benefits worth up to Rs 88,000. Lower variants are available with total benefits of up to Rs 78,000. In April, Honda updated the safety kit for all its cars including the City sedan. Standard safety features now include six airbags and 3-point seat belt and reminder for all passengers. With the updates, prices were increased. The impact of the price hike will be minimized now with the availability of discounts and benefits in May.

Among the updated models, offers are available only for the V (MT and CVT) and VX (MT only). Users choosing these models can access benefits worth Rs 58,000. Max discount on Honda City is available with the City Elegant Edition. Users are eligible for a discount of Rs 1.15 lakh. The City Elegant edition was launched last year in October. It has some exclusive features such as LED high-mount stop lamp and an additional rear spoiler mounted on the boot.

Powering the City sedan is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 121 hp and 145 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. City sedan rivals the likes of Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. In FY24 sales, Honda City sedan was ranked 4th in midsize sedan segment. It had a market share of 17.36%.

Honda Amaze – Savings of up to Rs 96,000

Users buying the base-spec E variant of Honda Amaze can access benefits of up to Rs 56,000. In the case of S and VX variants, the benefits are worth up to Rs 66,000. Highest discount of Rs 96,000 is applicable on the unsold stock of Amaze Elite Edition. This variant was launched last year in October. It gets special features such as decals, trunk spoiler and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Amaze was recently tested by Global NCAP, where the sedan received a 2-star rating. Things could improve with the new Amaze that is expected to be launched later this year. It will be based on the same platform as that of City and Elevate. Powering Honda Amaze is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that delivers 90 hp and 110 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Honda City hybrid – Savings of up to Rs 65,000

Offers for Honda City hybrid are available only for the V variant. Users can unlock benefits worth up to Rs 65,000. City e:HEV’s powertrain comprises a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. Combined power output is 126 hp. City e:HEV has an e-CVT gearbox.

Honda Elevate – Savings of up to Rs 55,000

Benefits worth up to Rs 55,000 are available with the V variant of Honda Elevate. The offer reduces to Rs 45,000 for other variants. For the top-spec ZX variant, users stand to save up to Rs 25,000. Powertrain options for Honda Elevate SUV are the same as that of City sedan.