Honda CB300R BS6, CB350 Anniversary Edition Launch On 4th Dec – IBW 2021

Honda India is getting ready to launch two new motorcycles at the 2021 India Bike Week – CB300R BS6 and CB350 Anniversary Edition

Last year, post the implementation of BS6 emission norms in India, Honda had discontinued the CB300R from their company lineup. Though there were rumours that the motorcycle was all set to be relaunched in BS6 avatar, it never materialized. Many customers continued their wait with bated breath.

Honda CB300R BS6 Launch At IBW 2021

After months of waiting, finally there is good news for CB300R fans. The motorcycle is all set to be launched in India on 4th Dec at the India Bike Week 2021. The event will take place in Aamby Valley near Lonavala in Maharashtra. Along with the CB300R, Honda will also launch special edition of the CB350, which has recently completed 1st year of sales in the country.

Honda could use an updated version of the earlier 286cc liquid cooled, single cylinder engine. In its BS4 format, the engine was capable of generating 30 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of max torque at 6,500 rpm.

It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. Power and torque output of BS6 engine could be around the same range. Honda CB300R BS6 will come with disk brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Honda CB300R in India

As may be recalled, Honda CB300R was sold out in just a few months of its launch in 2019. In its BS4 format, the bike was imported as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) product. Only a limited number of units were available for sale. It was offered at a starting price of Rs 2.41 lakh and sold via Honda’s Wing World outlets.

Some reports had indicated that Honda could begin producing CB300R locally. But the bike was removed from the company’s website, as it was not updated to comply with BS6 emission norms. From that time, there’s no official word from Honda about CB300R.

Yadvinder had said that Honda will begin local production of several of its existing motorcycles that are listed under premium category. This included one product under 500cc. At that time, the only product that matched the criteria was CB300R. Today, Honda has the CB350 and the CB350RS motorcycles which are locally manufactured. Not only that, these are also exported to other countries, including Japan.

Honda CB300R BS6 – Dealer dispatch

Dealer dispatches of CB300R BS6 have already started, as per SIAM sales data. Over the last few months, Honda has dispatched a few units to their dealers across India. Though the motorcycles have not been spied yet. But that has been the case with Honda motorcycles. Honda is one of the few manufacturers who’s products are hardly spotted ahead of launch or debut.

Earlier also, development of CB350 was kept tightly under wraps till the launch date. It was quite like a covert mission. Honda could be applying the same strategy for CB300R BS6 and the CB350 Anniversary Edition. Even now, the announcement about the launch has come from IBW organizers, and not Honda India.

CB300R launch may be a pleasant surprise for fans. It may also be a strategy to catch rivals off guard. Considering that CB300R BS6 is locally produced, Honda could now offer the bike at a competitive price point. It could give tough competition to the likes of Bajaj Dominar, KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RR310.