Honda CB350 First Month Sales 1,290 Units – 42k RE Classic Sold In Oct 2020

Honda Two Wheelers has officially launched their Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival, H’ness CB350 cruiser motorcycle in India. It follows in the footsteps of CB1100 EX and CB750, bearing the same CB silhouette and even though it receives some advanced features, it continues to exude the same old world charm in terms of design.

In its first month of sales, production of the new Honda CB350 has touched 2,420 units while sales are at 1,290 units. This is nowhere close to rival Classic 350; which managed to sell almost 42,000 units in Oct 2020.

Honda H’ness CB350 Price and Variants

The Made-in-India Honda H’ness CB350 will appeal to the mid size motorcycle enthusiasts. Honda H’ness CB350 is offered in two variants of DLX and DLX Pro and priced at Rs.1.85 lakhs and Rs.1.90 lakhs respectively.

Colours depend on variants with three single tones of Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Night Star Black and Matte Marshall Green Metallic for the DLX variant. The dual tone colours of Pearl Night Star Black with Spear Silver Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic with Virtuous White and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Grey Metallic are reserved for the DLX Pro trim.

It gets the latest in terms of features with all LED lights at the front and rear, semi digital infotainment cluster, digital readouts on its two trip meters, odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge and range indicator along with average and real time fuel efficiency.

Features on the DLX Pro also include Bluetooth connectivity with turn by turn navigation, music and calls on control along with Honda Selectable Torque Converter, a first in segment feature. The fuel tank is finished in a dual tone while the H’ness CB350 rides on wider 19 inch front and 18 inch rear tyres offering better on road stability.

Power and Performance

The new Honda cruiser bike receives its power via a 350cc, 4 stroke, OHC, single cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. The engine offers 21 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm torque at 3,000 rpm making the CB350 the torquiest motorcycle in its class.

The engine is mated to a 5 speed gearbox and gets assist and slipper clutch. Suspension is via telescopic fork in the front and twin-shock at the rear. Braking is via 310mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes with dual channel ABS.

Honda H’ness CB350 is on sale via the company’s Big Wing dealerships. Its competitors will include the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor 350, Jawa Forty Two and Benelli Imperiale 400.