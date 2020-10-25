Honda CB350 Official Accessories Prices – Split Seats, Panniers, Crash Guard

The Honda CB350 accessories list also includes split seats with removable pillion seat

The Honda CB350 retro-classic roadster is designed to be a comfortable tourer with a refined motor, adequate performance and relaxed ergonomics. With its latest product, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) wants to lure potential touring enthusiasts away from Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Honda H’ness CB350 Accessories

In a bid to enhance the H’ness CB350’s appeal, the company has released a range of official accessories. The reasonably priced accessories are aimed at making the motorcycle a more practical long distance tourer. Video below by Abhinav Bhatt explains all the official accessories of Honda CB350 in detail.

The first item on the accessories list is the side stand kit which is priced INR 375 but it is to be noted that the stock bike itself is equipped with one. The classic butterfly-type crash guards which are one of the essential accessories are priced at INR 1,234 and they are finished in black.

A pair of rubber fork gaiters are priced at INR 581. In addition to providing dust protection to the telescopic front forks, they will go a long way in enhancing the motorcycle’s classic appeal. The saddle stay bars to support the panniers are priced at INR 643 for one side and INR 697 for the other side. Surprisingly, Honda’s official accessories list does not include branded panniers to go with the saddle stays.

No Honda CB350 Official Accessories Price Rs 1 Pad, Tank Center 309 2 Side Stand 375 3 Engine Lower Protection 465 4 Fork Gators 581 5 Pannier Support A 643 6 Pannier Support B 697 7 Engine Guard 1,234 8 Split Seat Black 3,705 9 Split Seat Brown 3,705

The fuel tank protector with rubber surface is priced at INR 309 while the engine lower pipe guard is priced at INR 465. The optional two-piece seats are by far the most expensive accessory at INR 3,705. Available in brown and black colour options, the split-seat setup allows the owners to remove the pillion seat to be removed.

Honda H’ness CB350 at a glance

To recap, the Honda CB350 is powered by a 348.3 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is tuned to deliver 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox by means of a slipper clutch. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 181 kg.

The classic roadster is equipped with traditional front telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers but it also comes with modern features like LED headlights, Bluetooth enabled turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone voice control. The front and rear disc brakes are supported by dual-channel ABS and motorcycle comes with selectable torque control system which prevents the rear from stepping out under hard acceleration.

The Honda H’ness CB350 is priced at INR 1.85 lakh for the base Deluxe variant and 1.90 lakh for the Deluxe Pro variant (prices are ex-showroom). The motorcycle rivals the Royal Enfields and Jawas.