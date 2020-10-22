Honda CB350 is Smooth, No Vibrations – First Owner Test Ride Review

Honda H’Ness CB350 is the third BS6 compliant product to be retailed through Big Wing dealerships

Honda Two-wheelers India has started dispatching the recently launched H’Ness CB350. The retro classic motorcycle has been receiving appreciation from all quarters since its reveal last month. Now, the first batch of CB350 motorcycles have been delivered to respective owners.

On the occasion of delivering the first batch of CB350 motorcycles to its respective owners, Honda conducted a special ceremony at their Big Wing dealership in Gurgaon, Haryana. All the owners were called at the same time, and were given keys at the same time.

A total of 17 units of Honda CB350 were delivered from the dealership. Abhinav Bhatt’s uncle is one of the 17 lucky owners, who has been allotted the first batch of new Honda CB350 in India.

But it is Abhinav who has taken delivery. He plans to keep the CB350 with him for the next few days, before giving it to his uncle, who is the actual owner of the motorcycle. Immediately after taking delivery, he has created first ride impression video of Honda CB350, and posted the same on his channel. This is in fact the first ever ride review of the new Honda CB350, and can be watched below.

In the video, Abhinav has given a detailed first review of Honda CB350. He talks in detail about how the motorcycle performs in traffic situations, how is the suspension and ride quality, engine vibrations, seat comfort, rear view mirror visibility, gear shift smoothness, exhaust sound while riding, and a lot more things.

In his Honda CB350 review, Abhinav says that this is a really smooth motorcycle, and has no vibrations at all. Will this Honda motorcycle finally end the dominance of Royal Enfield in the segment? Only time will tell.

Price

Available across two variants- DLX and DLX Pro, the CB350 is offered at a price of Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh for respective variants (both prices are ex-showroom). On road price in Gurgaon is about Rs 2.18 lakhs.

Variants, Colours on offer

It is retailed through Honda’s Big Wing dealership chain and is currently the third BS6 model in the premium dealership’s network. The CB350 is offered in a total of six colours- three mono-tone colours for the DLX trim and three dual-tone colours for DLX Pro trim.

Single-tone colours include Pearl Night Star Black, Precious Red Metallic and Matte Marshal Green Metallic. Whereas dual-tone paint schemes include Athletic Blue Metallic with Virtuous White, Pearl Night Star Black with Spear Silver Metallic and Mat Steel Black Metallic with Mat Massive Grey Metal.

Design

In terms of design, H’Ness CB350 is a classic cruiser with retro design elements such as round headlamps, Y-shaped spoke alloy wheels and machined fins. Adding a retro touch to modern design are chrome-plated components such as fenders, exhaust and mirrors and a wider rear section tyre.

Its design has been largely inspired by older retro CB motorcycles. It has taken Honda two years to develop this motorcycle and has been made in India with over 90 percent localisation.

Features

Coming to its equipment list, it has a healthy list of features up its sleeve which include a semi-digital instrument panel, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVC) and Honda Selectable Torque Control System.

It also comes with modern functionalities such as LED headlamps and Bluetooth-enabled navigation, telephony and music control. The digital MID shows information such as a gear position indicator, two trip meters and required tell-tale lights.

Mechanical Details

When it comes to powertrain, it is powered by a 348cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that pushes out 21bhp and 30Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch which ensures smoother gear shifts.

Suspension duties rest on telescopic forks at front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at rear. Anchoring is taken care of by 310mm disc brake at front and 240mm disc at rear further assisted by dual-channel ABS.

Honda H’Ness CB350 is a proper rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350 and will also compete with the upcoming Meteor 350. It had been in the making for a long time, and finally it is now on our roads.