Honda CB350 Owner Test Rides The New Meteor 350 – First Impressions

Creator of some of the most viewed videos on Honda CB350, has shared his first impressions about the Meteor 350

After posting a series of videos on Honda H’ness CB350, YouTuber Abhinav Bhatt has now got his hands on a brand new Royal Enfield Meteor 350. He will be reviewing the motorcycle in the coming days and compare it with CB350. The idea is to share key insights that will be helpful to users.

Patiala to Delhi on Meteor 350

The Meteor 350 used in this review is the top-spec Supernova variant in Blue colour. It belongs to one of Abhinav’s friend, who owns multiple Royal Enfield dealerships in Patiala, Punjab. The motorcycle has been given to Abhinav for around a week’s time, so that he can test it extensively just like he did with Honda CB350.

Before starting the journey, the YouTuber provides his first impressions about the motorcycle. Meteor 350 has a low seat height, which would be useful in both city traffic as well as long distance touring. The motorcycle comes with barrel style grips and angled levers, both of which are quite comfortable. The overall comfort level is also enhanced with the sweptback handle bars.

The instrument pod looks clutter free and information displayed is clearly visible. It displays a range of information such as odometer / tripmeter, low fuel indicator, low battery, gear indicator, ABS, and left & right turn indictors. However, it does not show fuel economy and available range, which can be accessed on Honda CB350.

How to use Meteor 350’s ‘tripper’ navigation system is also shown in this review. One just needs to download the Royal Enfield App and follow on-screen instructions to connect their mobile phone with the tripper screen display unit. Once connected, users need to enter the details of their journey. The on-board navigation display comes handy when a user does not have a mobile holder.

The motorcycle has been equipped with some accessories such as exhaust add-on and crash guard. There are several other official accessories offered with Meteor 350. This makes it easier to customize the ride, as per your specific tastes and preferences.

Meteor 350 first ride

According to Abhinav, Meteor 350 is almost completely devoid of vibrations. This is quite similar to that of Honda CB350. The seat has an ergonomic bucket design and the cushioning is also quite comfortable. The suspension is softer than CB350, something that is helpful when negotiating bumps on the road. The throttle response is pretty good and the engine delivers tractable power with good torque spread. Abhinav also seems impressed with the throaty exhaust note of Meteor 350.

Abhinav will be posting more videos on Meteor 350 in the coming days. The info can be useful to folks who may be planning to buy a 350 cc cruiser motorcycle.