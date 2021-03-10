Honda CB350RS First Batch Owners Start Taking Delivery

CB350 RS is Honda’s second locally manufactured motorcycle in India which is retailed through its premium chain of dealerships BigWing

Honda launched the roadster version of CB350 last year and now they have launched a more sporty variant called CB350RS. While most of the bike is identical to its classic sibling, it does feature some cosmetic variations that help distinguish itself as a sportier iteration of the former. Now, the Japanese bikemaker has commenced deliveries of RS to dealerships across the country.

Like its sibling, CB350 RS is exclusively retailed through the company’s premium chain of dealerships- BigWing which has limited footprints across India. The bike was launched in a single variant with two colour options at a price of Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it Rs 4,000 costlier than DLX Pro trim of H’Ness CB350.

Cosmetic Differences

The bikemaker currently operates a total of only 32 BigWing dealerships in India currently- 6 BigWing Toplines and 26 standard BigWing dealerships. CB350 RS looks like a sportier version of H’Ness CB350 where RS stands for ‘Road Sailing’. It gets redesigned side panels and a revised tail section along with an all-black treatment on various body parts. Texture of the seat, as well as its cushioning, has been updated.

This iteration of CB350 also gets two separate grab rails for the pillion which are bolted to the rear fender unlike H’Ness which gets a single-piece grab rail. The footpegs are also a little rear-set with a slightly smaller handlebar which provides an aggressive lean forward riding posture.

The frame, chassis, and other mechanical components are covered in a beautiful all-black theme that accentuates CB350 RS’s sporty nature. In addition, an engine bash plate and a wider rear tyre with a block pattern further distinguish the RS from H’Ness CB350.

Same Mechanicals

Both H’Ness CB350 and CB350 Rs share the same powertrain and hardware setup. They draw their power from a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which puts out 20.8 bhp at 5,500rpm with 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Suspension setup consists of conventional telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear. Braking is taken care of by disc brakes at both ends while safety net is provided by a dual-channel ABS.

Features on offer

In terms of dimensions, both motorcycles are identical to each other, however, CB350 RS is lighter by 2 kilos. Coming to its features, CB350 RS like its classic sibling also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC) which is essentially Honda’s version of traction control. However, it misses out on Bluetooth connectivity as offered in H’Ness CB350. It is available in two paint schemes- a mono-tone Radiant Red Metallic and a dual-tone Black with Pearl Sports Yellow. The latter costs Rs 2000 more than the former.