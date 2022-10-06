Honda City Celebrates 25th Anniversary In India – Records 9 Lakh Sales

It has been 25 years since Honda City was launched in India; To date over 9 lakh units have been sold in domestic sales and exports

For a car to remain relevant in a company’s growth and product plan, it must prove its utility. And when this is true year after year, rest assured, you’re talking about success. For Honda Cars India, Honda City has played a definitive role, and much more. And it continues to be relevant today.

What began as a journey years ago is now a 25 year old saga in India. And no, the company has never once had to discontinue the vehicle or any reason whatsoever. From 1998 to 2022, and counting. During the period, cumulative sales has surpassed 9 lakh units in domestic and export market·

Honda City 25 Years Record

Currently on sale in its 5th-gen avatar, Honda City holds the distinction of being the longest running mainstream car in Indian automotive history. And it hasn’t just brought joy to people. HCIL itself has benefitted in brand growth as a key pillar of business for HCIL.

For Honda City sedan, India is its largest and most important market, It accounts for 28 percent of the car’s sales in Honda’s Asia Oceania region (Jan-Aug ’22). In tandem with carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050, HCIL has already launched Honda City e:HEV in 2022. This started the auto manufacturer’s electrification journey in India.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Limited said, “This is a landmark year for Honda brand in India. Our most successful model Honda City is among the most loved car brands in India. As the model turns 25 years young, we express our gratitude to all our customers and partners who have supported us over the years and invite everyone to continue to be with us on the journey ahead.

Honda City’s Silver Jubilee celebrations are being organized across our pan-India dealer network of 330 facilities in 242 cities and we are taking this opportunity to engage with our consumers and Honda City fans. A communication campaign around this special milestone will also be promoted extensively on digital and social mediums.”

Cumulative global City sales stands at 4.5 Mn units

Developed as an Asian model, Honda City is now sold in 80 countries. Cumulative global City sales stands at 4.5 Mn units. The generation map stands as follows – Between 1998 – 2003, Honda City’s first-generation model based on sixth-generation Honda Civic (FERIO). The VTEC Hyper 16 valve engine returned 106hp of max power.

Second-generation sold between 2003 – 2008 was conceptualized on the Honda Jazz platform. The fuel-tank was positioned in the centre of the car, known as ‘Centre tank-layout.’ This made the 2nd-gen City more spacious, comfy, and fuel-efficient. It got power from the 1.5L i-DSI or “Intelligent Dual & Sequential Ignition” engine. It was during this period that CVT variant, a first for any car in India was introduced. It was offered with ABS.

3rd-gen, sold between 2008 – 2013 wore a new look, and was powered with a 1.5L i-VTEC. Safety features included Dual Front Airbags and ABS with EBD as standard in all variants. The 4th-gen City, sold between 2014 – 2020, introduced the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine along with the 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine. A new-gen CVT too was offered. The current 5th-gen car was introduced in 2020. And this year, City e:HEV Hybrid Electric model was launched.