Honda Dio H-Smart Tech top variant launch price Rs 77k

Honda Dio H-Smart variant is the most affordable Honda scooter to get wireless tech that offers car-like keyless functions

A premium feature in entry-level scooter segment, H-Smart tech was first introduced with Activa 110 earlier this year in January. Later in March, Activa 125 also got the H-Smart update. The next Honda scooter to get H-Smart tech is Dio. Honda could later introduce H-Smart with Grazia as well.

It is likely that Honda has received a favourable response to H-Smart tech with Activa 110 and 125. It could be one of the reasons that has prompted the company to introduce H-Smart with Dio as well. Most of the features of Dio H-Smart variant are same as Activa H-Smart variant. As Honda appears to be making H-Smart tech available across its scooter portfolio, it can prompt rival OEMs to introduce something similar in future.

Honda Dio H-Smart features

Honda’s H-Smart tech offers multiple car-like features. The SmartSafe feature frees users from the worry of forgetting to lock their scooter. It is essentially an anti-theft feature. As soon as the smart key goes beyond a 2-meter range, SmartSafe activates the scooter’s immobilizer function. Any attempts to start the scooter by force will be thwarted.

Another great feature available under H-Smart is SmartFind. This comes handy when parking the scooter at a new place that is crowded with various other parked two-wheelers.

SmartFind can also be useful in locating the scooter in low-light conditions or dim lit areas. To access this feature, users just need to press the Answer Back button. All four winkers of the scooter will blink twice, indicating the scooter’s exact location. SmartFind can locate the scooter within a 10-meter radius.

H-Smart SmartUnlock feature allows users to unlock the seat, fuel cap and handle without using a physical key. Users just need to push and rotate the knob on the Smart Key to unlock. SmartUnlock works within a 2-meter range of the scooter. A similar feature is SmartStart that allows users to start the scooter without touching anything. The process is same – push and rotate the knob. This can be done even with the Smart Key inside the pocket.

Honda Dio H-Smart – the new top-spec variant

As of now, Honda Dio is available in Standard and DLX variants. Prices are Rs 68,625 and Rs 72,626, respectively. Dio H-Smart will be the new top-spec variant and will command a premium. It is priced from Rs 77,712 ex-sh Delhi. In addition to H-Smart tech, Honda Dio will also be getting alloy wheels. As of now, Dio is offered with steel wheels. Alloy wheels are definitely a better fit with the scooter’s sporty profile.