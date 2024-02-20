Honda Elevate Created By AI – Based On Description From Official Website

Many of the AI’s interpretation of Honda Elevate adheres to Honda’s design language globally and looks like a smaller CR-V

With the advancements in artificial intelligence, there has been a significant breakthrough in generative pictures. The AI models have been trained to scour through the internet and respond appropriately to user prompts. Have you ever wondered how AI would interpret a Honda Elevate car based on the company’s description? Here it is.

Honda Elevate AI version

Here is how the Elevate is described by Honda on their official website – “Always ready for your adventures, by making you move freely. Honda Elevate allows you to express your unique style, the true manifestation of ‘Urban Freestyler’. The Honda Elevate is perfectly designed to match your active and modern lifestyle. Honda SENSING is an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) designed to assist you to achieve safe driving. The imposing design makes a statement that can’t be ignored and has a majestic presence that stays with you.

The Elevate is the perfect symphony of bold, masculine and confident style. It means business but can also be free at a moment’s notice. The progressive cabin of Elevate is designed to offer a modern and premium experience which appeals to aspiring mindsets. Clever design and engineering make good use of every space within the All New Elevate. Our expertly crafted and technologically advanced, innovative powertrain greatly enhances both driving performance and fuel efficiency with reduced friction and lower emissions.”

Automotive enthusiast Ankit Madan took one of the AI platforms and prompted it to imagine a Honda Elevate SUV. In the prompt, he pasted the same description that Honda has put out on their website. He then shared 15 of these stunning re-imagined Honda Elevate SUVs on social media.

Some of the results can be categorised into concepts owing to the complexities in sheet metal profiling that will prove difficult to manufacture and cutting-edge components that would never make it on mainstream cars. Some concepts look like they can be only achieved with electric powertrain and fancy portal axles.

However, some results are truly mesmerising and they stay relevant and feasible to Honda India’s manufacturing prowess (for mainstream market). Ankit Madan didn’t mention which AI model he used to generate these images. Dall-e, Midjourney and a few AI models are well known to yield good results and properly interpret user prompts. Design inspiration is from global Honda cars and many look like a smaller and funkier version of CR-V.

Honda Elevate In India

Honda Elevate is one of the recent entrants in India’s most overcrowded and cut-throat compact SUV segment. It primarily rivals Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Honda Elevate has been soldiering on with consistent sub 5K sales. However, segment leaders sell close to thrice the volume. Honda’s play with Elevate is a no-nonsense and sensible approach and getting the basics of a car right.

Elevate gets a sole 1.5L NA petrol engine that it shares with City sedan. This engine generates a healthy 119 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of peak torque. There are two gearbox options as well – 6-speed manual and a CVT. Elevate strength is that it offers an ADAS suite with a lower trim to strike a cost-efficient active safety proposition for buyers.