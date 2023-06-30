Honda Elevate detailed in New TVC – Birth of an SUV

Honda Elevate will be launched in India in the coming months following which it will make its way to global markets

Honda Cars India only have the Amaze and City sedans currently on sale in India. Not having an SUV in its lineup has pushed Honda down to No.8 among leading automakers in May 2023 with Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia and MG all having a strong SUV portfolio.

However, things are about to change as the new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV has made its global debut in India. It is slated for launch during the upcoming festive season later this year. Now, they have revealed the first official TVC of the new Honda Elevate.

Honda Elevate detailed in New TVC

Honda Elevate, developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific, Thailand, is designed to appeal to a younger and more exclusive set of buyers who value status and lifestyle along with comfort and technology. The Elevate is built on Honda’ Global Small Car platform with use of high tensile steel for a lightweight and yet stable structure. It promises the best in body balance, safety, stability and handling even at higher speeds.

Dimensions stand at 4,312mm length, 1,790mm width and 1,650mm height with a wheelbase of 2,650mm and ground clearance of 220 mm. The Elevate rides on R17 alloy wheels, has a turning radius of 5.2 meters and class-topping 458 liters boot space.

Overall exuding a strong road presence with its rugged stance, the new Honda Elevate gets a Honda signature grille in front with a large Honda logo, sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs along with LED wrap around tail lamps and fog lamps. Its exteriors are also marked by flared wheel arches with thick plastic cladding, raked windows, skid plates at the front and rear, blacked out pillars, shark fin antenna and roof rails. It also sports ORVMs with turn indicators, rear spoiler and a single pane sunroof.

The brown and black coloured cabin is spacious and packed with driver and passenger comforts. Features include a large 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7 inch digital instrument cluster and automatic climate controls. It also sports seats done up in premium fabric, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knobs and steering mounted controls.

Ambient lighting, wireless charging, ventilated seating are also a part of its interior makeup. Honda is also offering a Camera based Sensing ADAS suite with the Elevate, which will include features such as collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, road departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam assist. 6 airbags, ABS, EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts will also be among its safety equipment.

Honda Elevate – Engine and Transmission

Honda Elevate will be powered by the same petrol engine that is seen on the City sedan. This 1.2 liter i-VTEC petrol engine makes 121 hp power and 145 Nm torque at 4,300-6600 rpm and gets mated to a 6 speed manual or CVT. No diesel engine or hybrid offering is being planned for the Elevate, however, the company could introduce an electric powertrain sometime over the coming 3 years. Honda Elevate prices could be in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh range.