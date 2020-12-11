New Honda Hornet Repsol Edition Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look

This is a limited edition model priced at Rs.2,000 over the standard variant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched two new Repsol editions. One of these is of the Hornet 2.0 commuter bike while the other is of the Honda Dio scooter. As the name suggests, the Honda Hornet 2.0 receives MotoGP inspired body graphics and orange coloured wheels similar to that seen on the Honda’s MotoGP RC 213V.

Though the motorcycle was launched a few days ago, it is only now that the motorcycle has started to arrive at dealer showrooms. Youtube channel MRD Vlogs has shared a detailed first look walkaround of the new Hornet Repsol edition.

Features and Dimensions

2020 Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition only receives racing badging and paint schemes to set it apart, while all other features remain unchanged. The decals pay tribute to the racing credentials of the bike with ‘Repsol’ badging emblazoned across its bulky, forward leaning, 12 liter fuel tank.

It also receives a fully digital, blue back lit liquid crystal meter with gear position indicator, battery voltmeter, service due indicator, etc. The seat is in a sporty split design while there is LED lighting at the front and rear with X shaped tail lamps.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol comes with 140mm wide rear tyre offering both superior road grip and easy handling along with a hazard switch in case of an emergency. It receives dual petal shaped disc brakes and 1 Channel front ABS for better control of brake especially over slippery road surfaces and also to prevent the wheel from locking. A first in segment feature is the golden upside down front fork for superior and advanced suspension.

In terms of dimensions, the Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition stands 2,047mm in length, 783mm in width and 1,064mm in height. It gets a wheel base of 1,355mm and ground clearance of 167mm with kerb weight of 142 kgs. Seat length is at 590mm while fuel tank is of 12 liter capacity.

Mechanicals remain unchanged

The Honda Hornet 2.0 naked roadster is powered by a BS6 compliant 184.40 cc, single cylinder, air cooled, fuel injected engine that produces 12.7 kW power at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. Suspension is via upside down fork in the front and pre load adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Honda has not revealed the number of units of this limited edition motorcycle it plans to release into markets. However, the bike is now available at all company dealerships across India and bookings have also commenced with deliveries promised soon.

The price of the Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition is at Rs 1,28,351 ( ex-showroom Gurugram), a premium of Rs 2,000 over the standard model. Its launch is specially in honour of the brands racing team with its recent 800th MotoGP win.