Honda Livo BS6 launch price Rs 69,422 – Costlier by Rs 10,000

Honda Motorcycle India’s 2020MY Livo BS6 commuter comes in two variants: drum and disc

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Livo commuter motorcycle in BS6 format. Last week, the company had released a teaser video of the same. Ex-showroom prices of the 2020 Honda Livo BS6 start at Rs 69,422 for the base ‘drum’ variant. The pricing of its higher ‘disc’ variant has not been shared yet.

Sitting between the BS6-compliant CD 110 Dream and Shine, the new Honda Livo is expensive than its BS4 counterpart by roughly Rs 10,000. The updated commuter motorcycle is available in four colour choices (with refreshed graphics): Imperial Red, Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Black. Alongside, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has announced an exclusive six-year warranty package for the Livo BS6.

For BS6 era, the Honda Livo comes with significant updates in terms of styling and equipment. Cosmetic changes include a revised front visor, new tank design + shrouds, longer seat (+17mm) and slightly different lighting clusters.

The old twin-pod instrument console is replaced by a semi-digital unit that houses extra information such as a fuel-level bar, time, service reminder, etc. Other improvements extend to its DC headlamp (offers consistent illumination irrespective of engine RPM), engine start/stop (or ‘engine-kill’) switch and integrated headlamp + pass switch.

Like on almost every other BS6 Honda motorcycle, the company has implemented its Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology in the BS6 Livo. The system incorporates Honda ACG Starter (AC generator-based starter motor for jolt-free cranking), PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) and some internal modifications to reduce friction. The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 rides on tubeless tyres. It gets a five-step adjustable rear suspension and Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer.

Powered by a 109.51cc air-cooled HET (Honda Eco Technology) FI single-cylinder engine, the 2020 Honda Livo BS6 makes 8.7bhp @ 7,500rpm and 9.30Nm @ 5,500rpm. This is the same unit powering the Honda CD 110 Dream BS6. It comes coupled to a 4-speed transmission. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director (Sales & Marketing) of HMSI, states that the Honda Livo BS6 raises the benchmark of “style, performance and value in its segment”.

The Honda Livo BS6 rivals popular commuters from Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto. HMSI has a stronger portfolio of scooters in the country compared to its motorcycle range. Earlier this week, the company launched the Honda Grazia BS6 with a major overhaul. The petrol-CVT scooter shares its base with the Honda Activa 125. Prices start at Rs 73,336 ex-showroom (expensive by almost Rs 11,000 over its BS4 variant).