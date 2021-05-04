Honda N7X Concept SUV Debuts – Likely Rival To Alcazar, XUV700

In its production form, Honda N7X Concept will most probably be sold in both six- and seat-seven configurations

After teasing a mysterious new vehicle on social media, Honda has finally unveiled the upcoming car. The Japanese auto giant has taken the covers off from the new N7X seven-seat SUV concept in Indonesia which is being touted as a replacement for BR-V in the company’s international lineup.

While Honda says it is a concept prototype, by the looks of it, the model showcased seems almost production-ready. It is to be noted that Honda has already taken BR-V off the shelves from the Indian market last year. Hence, the upcoming N7X could become a very important offering from Honda as a seven-seat vehicle.

Exterior Styling

The prototype has been designed and developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. Starting with its exterior design, the new N7X Concept follows the design philosophy used in the current generation Honda cars such as City, HR-V, Civic and the flagship CR-V. Upfront, it flaunts an upright nose dominated by a large multi-slat chrome-laden grille flanked by sleek wraparound headlamps on both sides and a Honda badge at centre.

The headlamp clusters also receive an integrated L-shaped LED DRL setup in addition to LED positioning lights in the lower bumper near the fog lamp housings. Giving the SUV a butch appearance are a clamshell bonnet and a muscular front bumper which houses a central air inlet of mesh pattern with brushed aluminium inserts and a faux skid plate.

Along the side profile, it sports a prominent character line stretching from the headlights to the taillights. It boasts a large greenhouse area that tapers slightly towards the rear while the round wheel arches and blacked-out roof rails add a hint of ruggedness to the SUV.

At rear, it flaunts a pair of wraparound Z-shaped taillamps and a flat tailgate. Other notable exterior highlights include large multi-spoke alloy wheels, dual-tone door-mounted wing mirrors and a roof-mounted rear spoiler.

Interior Design

Clear visuals of the car’s interiors are yet to be revealed although it has been confirmed that the cabin will feature an all-black theme with silver accents and a large touchscreen infotainment display taking centre stage at the dashboard.

Corners of the dash are flanked by rectangular air-con vents while the dashboard itself gets a cleaner design without angular shapes. Other notable highlights include a raised centre console housing a gear lever, a new steering wheel and HVAC controls.

Expected Powertrain, Transmission Options

Honda hasn’t revealed any official information regarding its powertrain, however, it is likely to feature a 1.5-litre petrol unit paired with either a manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. A hybrid powertrain is expected to be offered at a later stage. The production form of N7X is expected to go on sale later this year starting with Indonesia.

While there is no word from Honda as far as its launch in India is concerned, a seven-seat mid-size SUV will surely intensify competition in our market. If and when N7X comes to India it will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.