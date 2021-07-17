Honda NX200 ADV Based On Hornet Launch Expected In Aug

As compared to rivals, Honda currently lacks a dedicated small capacity ADV in its portfolio

The adventure segment in the country has witnessed a significant boom in recent years. Off-road enthusiasts with limited budget usually choose bikes such as Hero Xpulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure. While Honda has bikes like Africa Twin, it does not have an affordable ADV option for customers. To fill the gap, Honda will soon launch a new entry-level ADV motorcycle.

Based on Hornet 2.0

Honda’s small capacity ADV for the Indian market will be based on Hornet 2.0. To be more specific, the CBF190X road-centric adventure tourer sold in China could be the base for Honda’s new ADV for India. It is to note that Hornet 2.0 is based on CB190R naked motorcycle that is sold in Chinese market. The CBF190X adventure tourer is built on the same platform.

Talking a bit about Honda CBF190X, the motorcycle borrows several styling bits from CB500X. The latter is imported in India as a CKD. Some of the key features of CBF190X include sleek headlamp design, moderately sized windshield, sculpted fuel tank, half fairing, stubby upswept exhaust, and single piece seat. Since CBF190X is a road-biased adventure tourer, it gets standard alloy rims.

Honda entry-level ADV engine

Powering Honda’s new ADV will be the same 184.40 cc, 4-stroke, SI engine that powers Hornet 2.0. It is capable of generating 17 hp of max power at 8500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed multiplate wet clutch transmission.

Other hardware could also be the same as Hornet 2.0. The bike utilizes a diamond type frame with USD forks at the front and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 276 mm disc at the front and 220 mm disc at the rear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Honda’s new motorcycle will appeal to folks who are not necessarily into off-roading, but still want the ADV look and feel. For example, enthusiasts who prefer city streets and highways could choose this motorcycle.

For off-roading purposes, the most affordable option currently available is Hero Xpulse 200. Honda is unlikely to equip its new ADV with dedicated off-roading features. So, there’s no reason to worry for Xpulse 200.

Talking about pricing, Honda’s new small capacity ADV could be priced around Rs 15k more than Hornet 2.0. The latter is available at Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, Xpulse 200 works out cheaper at a starting price of Rs 1.21 lakh. It remains to be seen if people will be willing to pay more just for an ADV look.

