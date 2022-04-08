Honda Price Hike April 2022 – Activa, CB Shine, Livo, Dream

Honda has announced a price hike across some models in its motorcycle and scooter lineup from April 2022

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited (HMSI) has announced a price hike across its lineup in the domestic market. The company cites a steep hike in prices of raw material and escalating fuel prices as reasons for this increase in prices. The price hike is effective from April 2022 and is from Rs 741 to Rs 1,371 depending on model.

HMSI was the second best selling two wheeler maker in March 2022 after Hero MotoCorp. Sales stood at 3,09,549 units in the past month relating to a YoY de-growth of 21.64 percent over 3,95,037 units sold in March 2021. The Honda Activa contributed efficiently to these sales along with the CB Shine.

Honda Activa Prices April 2022

Starting with the Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125, price of the Activa 6G range is now available from Rs 71,432 onwards. Activa 125 is now priced from Rs 74,989 onwards. Activa 6G Standard, priced earlier at Rs 70,599 is now at Rs 71,432, a difference of Rs 833 or 1.187 percent.

Honda Activa 6G Deluxe now sports a higher price tag of Rs 72,345, up from Rs 73,177 while Activa 125 Drum is higher by Rs 741 to Rs 74,898. Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy now gets a higher price tag of Rs 78,657 while the Disc variant is at Rs 82,162, higher by Rs 822 over the earlier price of Rs 81,280.

There is also the Activa 125 LE Drum and LE Disc variants which are now priced at Rs 79,657 and Rs 83,162 respectively. This price hike does not bring with it any styling or mechanical changes. The Activa 6G continues to be offered in the same 6 colour options while there are 5 colours being offered on the Activa 125. Honda had also filed a patent for a new scooter called Scoopy.

Honda Shine, SP 125, Livo, and CD110 Dream

With effect from April 2022, Honda Shine, SP 125, Livo, and CD110 Dream also get price hikes. The CD 110 Dream Deluxe is now at Rs 69,251, higher by Rs 764 or 1.12 percent over an earlier pricing of Rs 68,487. The Honda Livo Drum variant gets its price increased by Rs 764 to Rs 73,938 while the Disc variant is now at Rs 77,938 as against an earlier price of Rs 77,174.

Honda Shine Drum price has been increased by Rs 1,371 or 1.83 percent, the highest price hike for April 2022. The earlier pricing of Rs 74,943 has been increased to Rs 76,314 while the Disc variant is higher by 971 to Rs 80,314 from Rs 79,343. Honda SP125 Drum and Disc variants pricing has also been increased by Rs 820 and Rs 819 to Rs 81,407 and Rs 85,407 respectively.

On the other hand, Honda has reduced the price of its Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade by Rs 10 lakhs. Launched at Rs 33 lakhs in 2021, the CBR1000RR-R now costs Rs 23.56 lakhs for the Black colour following the recent price reduction while Grand Prix Red is priced at Rs 24 lakhs. This reduced pricing allows the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade to compete equitably with rivals such as the Ducati Panigale V4 which is price at Rs 23.50 lakhs as well as with the Aprilia RSV4 that carries a price tag of Rs 23.69 lakhs.