Honda Price Hike Aug 2022 – Activa, Dio, CB200X, Unicorn, CB350

Honda India has hiked the prices for all of its models offered in India and CB200X got the most hike at Rs. 17,340

Honda India already has a reputation for being overpriced and with the new price hike, that reputation is now amplified. We get that manufacturers have to pass on some of the incurred costs to customers. We say this because production costs and input costs have been on the rise and price hikes are evident.

But of all manufacturers, when Honda does it, it feels a little overwhelming because Honda products are generally overpriced, to begin with. It seems that Honda could have absorbed the rising input costs a little more. We say this because CB200X that is not a good-seeling bike, got a ridiculous price hike of Rs. 17,340. Let’s take a look.

Honda Price Hike August 2022

Starting with CB200X which got a ridiculous and atrocious Rs. 17,340 at 13.32% price hike, we don’t understand why Honda did this. Because CB200X is a wannabe ADV that is just a slight extension of Hornet 2.0 with a 2V head. For around Rs. 22,000 less one can buy an XPulse 200 2V and for Rs. 11,000 less, one can buy XPulse 200 4V which are proper off-roaders that punch way above their displacements.

Next highest price hike is CB350 DLX at Rs. 11,679 and CB350 at Rs. 10,679 standing at 6.26% and 5.55% increment. Next comes X-Blade, Unicorn 160 and Hornet 2.0. They get around Rs. 7,000 to 8,000 hike ranging from 5.52% on Hornet 2.0 and going till 8.32% increment on the high-capacity commuter Unicorn 160.

Grazia premium 125cc scooter gets Rs. 6,396 price increment for both drum brake and as well as disc brake variants. Grazia 125’s price hike amounts to 7.79% to 8.55% increment than prices in July 2022. After Grazia, Dio seems to be next with Rs. 5,588 for Dio STD and Rs. 5,690 for Dio Deluxe accounting for around an 8.75% increment.

Even though Activa 6G gets the exact same powertrain, components, electricals and most things, it only gets hike of Rs. 968 for STD and Rs. 1,223 for Deluxe variants. This accounts for around 1.5% increment only while Dio incurred 8.75%. Is this because Activa is extremely popular and hiking its price too much will create a dent in sales? Maybe.

Least Hike & New Pricing

Coming to the bottom end of the price hike spectrum, we have the Activa 125 series that got Rs. 1,036 to Rs. 1,127 and accounts for 1.26% to 1.50% increment. All of the budget commuters from CD110 Dream to SP125, get around Rs. 1,070 price hike accounting to 1.26% to 1.54% increment.

With the new pricing, Dio now starts from Rs. 67,817, Activa 6G from Rs. 72,400, Activa 125 from Rs. 76,025 and Grazia from Rs. 81,211. Honda’s budget commuter series now starts from Rs. 70,315 for CD110 Dream and goes till Rs. 86,486 for SP125 Disc.

Unicorn 160 now crosses the 1 lakh mark at Rs. 1,03,706 while X-Blade starts at Rs. 1,15,614. Hornet 2.0 now costs Rs. 1,35,274 and CB200X Rs. 1,47,535. Honda’s Big Wing exclusive CB350 series now starts at Rs. 1,98,179. All the prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.