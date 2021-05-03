Honda Scooter, Motorcycle Sales April 2021 – Activa, Dio, Shine, Hornet, CB350

Honda 2Wheelers reports total (domestic wholesales and exports) sales in April 2021 at 2,83,045 units

The market is a strange place now. In a most astounding fashion, Bajaj has surpassed Honda Two Wheelers total sales in April 2021. This is on account of notable growth in exports for Bajaj.

Total sales stood at just below 3.5 lakh units. Honda Two Wheelers sold a total of 2,83,045 units. MoM decline stood at 31.14 percent, down from 4,11,037 units. Volume decline stood at 1,27,992 units. Best sellers include Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia, Unicorn, Dream, Hornet, etc. CB350 too recorded decent sales.

Of this, domestic sales stood at 2,40,100 units. MoM decline stood at 39.22 percent, down from 3,95,037 units. Volume decline stood at 1,54,937 units. Exports for the month are reported at 42,945 units. MoM growth was reported at 3 figures, up from 16k units. Volume gain stood at 26,945 units.

Temp production halt

Disruption in production, processes, supply chain, and distribution networks is a matter that manufacturers are having to deal with on a daily basis. Through April 2021, Covid-19 infection numbers being reported have continued to touch new highs.

This in turn has prompted states to announce curated lockdowns yet again. This is not too different from what auto manufacturers experienced in April 2021 when manufacturing and sales had come to an absolute halt.

And given the current need to proritise on safety, and save lives, a number of manufacturers have announced a production halt for a varying number of days. Starting on Labour Day, Honda Two-Wheelers has temporarily halted production until May 15, 2021. The shutdown will be used effectively to advance annual maintenance schedules.

Decisions in regard to resuming production will be made in accordance with the what the Covid-19 situation looks like in a fortnight. For now, those who can work from home are doing so, and only essential staff is being called in to work at the company’s plants, and offices.

HMSI scope

On the global front, Honda is working on electric motorcycles and scooters. Given the potential India supposedly has, one could expect a Honda electric scooter to be a first product from the brand here.

Honda Two Wheelers India plays an important part in Honda’s global strategy. For one, Honda has a large marketshare in India. And in the last two decades, it has expanded its global footprint from here through exports. Last year with the introduction of CB350, HMSI has chalked out a new path to make inroads.

For one, this is a sizeable segment in India with rather few competitors where brands are concerned. It’s more like Royal Enfield pitting its bikes against each other. And Honda has finally put it’s foot through the door. It’s 350cc range isn’t just being sold here, but is also being exported.