Honda Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Activa, Dio, CB350, Unicorn

Honda Two Wheelers domestic sales continue to decline in Jan 2022 – Exports have registered 100% growth

Two wheeler sales took a dip in Jan 2022 – rising fuel prices being the primary reason. Taking top 6 two wheeler makers Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki and Royal Enfield, sales dipped 19.43 percent on a YoY basis with each of these automakers, except Suzuki, posting a decrease in sales.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has seen a de-growth in terms of domestic sales to the tune of 24.36 percent. Sales which had stood at 4,16,716 units in the January 2021 period dipped to 3,15,216 units last month. Every product in the company lineup posted de-growth with the exception of Dream commuter bike.

Honda Domestic Sales Jan 2022

Honda Activa scooter claimed a top spot on the sales charts. Sales dipped 32.33 percent YoY to 1,43,234 units, down from 2,11,660 units sold in January 2021. The Activa currently commands a 45.44 percent share in the company lineup. Not only was the Activa the best-selling scooter in the company lineup but also in the country, finishing ahead of TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access.

Honda CB Shine was at a No. 2 spot with 1,05,159 units sold last month, down 9.52 percent over 1,16,222 units sold in January 2021. The CB Shine holds on to a 33.36 percent share. These were the only two models in the company lineup to see sales above the 1 lakh unit mark.

A YoY volume decline was also seen in the case of Honda Dio scooter. Sales dipped 3.72 percent to 27,837 units in the past month, down from 28,914 units sold in January 2021. Sales growth was reported in the case of Honda Dream which increased 40.04 percent YoY to 13,021 units, up from 9,298 units sold in January 2021.

Thereafter, sales of Unicorn 160 (11,349 units), Livo (5,408 units), Grazia (4,761 units) and CB350 (3,212 units) all posted a YoY de-growth. CB350 got new colour options. The recently launched CB200X and CB300R saw sales of 472 units and 252 units respectively while Hornet 2.0 (248 units) and X-Blade (225 units) also suffered a 94.73 percent and 86.79 percent YoY de-growth respectively. Honda also saw CB650 add 20 units to sales along with the CB500 of which 18 units were sold last month.

Honda Exports Jan 2022

Honda exports last month increased significantly. It was a 100 percent YoY increase to 39,013 units from 19,467 units shipped in January 2021. Unlike its domestic sales, Honda exports saw every two wheeler report positive YoY growth except for Grazia and Aviator.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the Navi in US markets at the end of last year. It is this Navi bike that made it to the top of the export list last month with 10,348 units exported, up 71.67 percent over 6,028 units shipped in January 2021. At No. 2, Honda Dio sales increased 70.87 percent to 7,069 units last month, up from 4,137 units sold in January 2021. Exports of Honda CB Shine also increased 102.62 percent YoY to 5,183 units while Dream exports were at 3,868 units.

At No. 5 was Honda X-Blade with 3,104 units shipped last month, up 34.54 percent over 2,342 units sold in January 2021. Livo (2,600 units), Hornet 160R (2,040 units) and CB 350 (1,440 units) also posted YoY growth in terms of exports. Activa exports were at 1,080 units, up 196.70 percent over 364 units shipped in January 2021 while Unicorn 160 shipments were at 960 units in the past month along with 200 units of the Unicorn 150. Sales de-growth was seen in the case of Honda Grazia down 26.75 percent to 920 units and for the Aviator which was down to 200 units from 600 units shipped in January 2021. There was only 1 unit of Honda CB300R exported last month.