Honda Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – Activa, CB350, Dio, Grazia, CB Shine

Domestic sales of Honda Two-Wheelers declined by nearly 38 per cent on a YoY basis

As was seen in the case of every other Indian two wheeler maker, Honda domestic sales have dipped significantly though the past month ended on a more positive note in terms of exports.

Domestic sales dipped 37.92 percent YoY to 2,56,174 units, down from 4,12,642 units sold in November 2020. Every model in the company lineup has posted a YoY de-growth. Exports on the other hand increased 17.73 percent from 20,565 units shipped in November 2020 to 24,211 units in the past month.

Honda Sales Breakup Nov 2021

As is seen in every month, Honda Activa was once again the best seller in the company lineup in Nov 2021. Sales dipped 45.05 percent to 1,24,082 units, down from 2,25,822 units sold in November 2020. Honda Activa commands a 48.44 percent share. The new Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition has just been launched in India. It comes in at a starting price of Rs 78,725, and rivals the likes of Suzuki Access 125, Hero Destini 125, etc., in its segment.

At No. 2 was the CB Shine with an 11.43 percent dip in YoY sales. Sales which had stood at 94,413 units in November 2020 dipped to 83,622 units last month. The CB Shine was also the second best-selling motorcycle in the country after the Hero Splendor. Honda Unicorn 160, in the commuter bike segment, was the third best-selling model in the company lineup. Sales dipped 28.6 percent YoY to 15,555 units, down from 21,796 units sold in November 2020.

Following lower down the list was Honda Dio scooter with 8,522 units sold last month. Dio has posted maximum de-growth at 75.5 percent down from 34,812 units sold in Nov 2020. Honda Dio was also down to No. 8 on the list of best-selling scooters in Nov 2021, with models such as the TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access and Ntorq along with Yamaha RayZR and Suzuki Burgman commanding higher positions.

Honda Dream (7,956 units), Livo (7,416 units) and Grazia (5,448 units) all posted a YoY de-growth along with Hness CB 350 and Hornet 2.0. Sales of the CBR650 were down to 2 units in the past month while CB500 and Hornet 2.0 posted sales of 1 unit each.

Honda Exports Breakup Nov 2021

Ending the month with positive growth, HMSI had its Navi scooter at the top of export charts last month. Sales increased to 7,748 units last month, up 65.41 percent over 4,684 units sold in November 2020. Honda Navi is a crossover, combining the advantages of a scooter while displaying characteristics of a motorcycle. More recently, Honda started delivering Navi to US market through Honda Mexico thus strengthening their portfolio in export markets. The company has dispatched over 5000 CKD kits of Navi bikes to Mexico so far.

Honda Dio scooter also fared better in export markets with a 104.40 percent YoY growth. Sales stood at 4,595 units last month, up from 2,248 units sold in Nov 2020. At No. 3 was CB Shine with exports increasing 18.16 percent YoY to 2,960 units, as against 2,505 units sold last yr. However, shipments of Honda X-Blade and Dream dipped 25.61 percent and 17.63 percent YoY to 2,080 units and 1,308 units respectively.

HMSI noted outstanding demand for the CB350 that increased 1282.61 percent YoY to 1,272 units, up from 92 units. Grazia scooter also saw more demand in global markets with a 93.75 percent YoY increase to 1,240 units, up from 640 units.

Exports of Honda Unicorn 160 and Livo dipped 11.54 percent and 66.67 percent respectively YoY while Hornet 160R sales increased marginally by 4.02 percent to 724 units in the past month. Exports of Hornet 2.0 and Unicorn 150 were at 40 units each while 0 units of Activa, Aviator and CB Twister were seen last month.