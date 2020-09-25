Honda Sales and Exports Aug 2020 – Activa, Hornet, CBR250R, NAVI

While Activa continues to hold a strong position, the recently updated XBlade put up a surprisingly strong performance in domestic as well as overseas markets

The automotive industry has been reeling under the effects of an economic meltdown when the Covid-19 pandemic hit us and the situation worsened thereafter. Finally, after a long period, we can say that the industry is on a path to recovery seeing the current numbers which are coming our way.

Honda two-wheelers have put up a decent performance in the domestic market during the last month. When compared to August 2019, the YoY sales in August 2020 has risen by 0.62 percent in the domestic market. However, exports continued to witness a downfall as it recorded a decline of over 41 percent on YoY figures.

Domestic Market

The Activa continued to be the most sold two-wheeler in India. It was also the most sold scooter in India during the same period and that too by some margin. Although it witnessed a slide of 17.36 percent compared to August last year, it still managed to retail a handsome 1,93,607 units last month. The CB Shine followed next with 1,06,133 units sold in August 2020. It is also the most popular bike in the 125cc category as of now. It managed growth of 21.39 percent when compared to August 2019.

Dio (42,957), Unicorn (29,441), Livo (18,980), Dream (18,559), Grazia (12,588) have also put up decent performance as all registered positive YoY growth. The Livo especially registered a growth of over 90 percent in comparison to last year during the same period. For reference, in the BS6 era Unicorn was upgraded to a 160cc motor from the 150cc unit.

However, the biggest surprise was the recently updated XBlade which sold 5,557 units last month as compared to 2,500 August last year, thus registering a growth of 117 percent. The Hornet 2.0 was launched at the end of last month hence recorded only 400 units sold. Other products such as Aviator, Cliq, Unicorn 150, Hornet 160R and CBR 250R have been discontinued from Honda’s lineup altogether.

Exports

As mentioned before, the export numbers were not too encouraging. However, CB Twister continued to sell in off-shore markets with 4,810 units exported last month as compared to 1,040 units sold in August 2019. Navi (2,286), CB Shine (2,086) and Dio (1,786) were the next to follow but witnessed a degrowth of over 17 percent, 32 percent and 84 percent on YoY figures.

However, it seems the XBlade has found a liking for overseas consumers as well as it managed to export 16,68 units last month as compared to a meager 48 units sold overseas in August 2019. Other than Dream (1,109), all the rest witnessed a huge drop in sales figures. Interesting thing to note is that CBR250R is still being manufactured in India, but only for exports. 30 units were exported last month.

