Honda Motorcycle, Scooter Sales Feb 2022 – Activa, Dio, Shine, Grazia, CB350

Honda has reported a de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports and on a YoY and MoM basis

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has not begun the New Year on a very optimistic note. Its sales figures have been steadily falling not only in domestic markets but also in terms of exports. The company’s best sellers continue to include Activa, CB Shine, Dio and Grazia while the CB350 continues to deliver about 3k units a month.

Honda Motorcycle, Scooter Sales Feb 2022

Total sales (domestic and exports) in February 2022 stood at 3,12,621 units, down 29.38 percent over 4,42,696 units sold in February 2021. Domestic sales dipped 30.59 percent to 2,85,677 units in February 2022 from 4,11,578 units sold in February 2021 with a share percentage of 91.38.

Exports on the other hand dipped 13.41 percent to 26,944 units in the past month from 31,118 units shipped in February 2021. Exports commanded an 8.62 percent share.

Comparing Honda’s two wheeler sales and exports on a MoM basis has also seen de-growth. Total sales (domestic and exports) dipped 11.74 percent to 3,12,621 units, down from 3,54,209 units sold in February 2021. Domestic sales dipped 9.37 percent from 3,15,196 units sold in January 2021 while exports fell 30.94 percent over 39,013 units shipped in February 2021.

Honda 2 Wheelers – Highlights through February 2022

Honda Electric scooter is in the making with launch date set for 2023. This will be the company’s first electric two wheeler in India and is set to rival the likes of Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and upcoming Suzuki Burgman Electric. It will be offered with swappable batteries and will likely come in with standard ownership and subscription based plans.

Honda has also filed a patent for NT1100, its flagship touring motorcycle which if launched in India will be sold via the company’s BigWing dealerships. It will be available in two variants of NT1100A and NT1100D and will sport distinctive adventure styling. Both variants get their power via a 1,084cc engine that also powers the CRF1100L. The engine offers 101 hp power at 7,250 rpm and 104 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed DCT automatic gearbox respectively.

In January 2022, HMSI also introduced the CBR650R at Rs 9.35 lakhs. It is opened for bookings at all company’s premium BigWing Topline showrooms and will be brought into the country via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. In its segment, it will rival the Kawasaki Ninja 650 that is priced at Rs 6.68 lakh.

Honda is also keen to expand its BigWing dealership base. Following its new dealership in Mumbai, the company now has a new showroom of the BigWing in Pimpri, Pune. The company has also opened its BigWing outlets in Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh)and Belagavi (Karnataka).