Honda Activa Helps Company Post Highest Sales In 2 Years – Sep 2020

The last time Honda Two Wheelers sales had crossed 5 lakh mark in domestic market, it was Sep 2018

Honda two wheelers has pulled up its socks and gotten on with doing what it does best – Posting formidable sales. September 2020 saw the manufacturer report sales at 5 lakh units. Sales grew 9.87 percent, up at 5,00,887 units from 4,55,896 units in Sep 2019 having gained 44,991 units in volume.

Exports fell by 12.73 percent down at 25,978 units from 29,767 units at volume loss of 3,7989 units. Total sales is reported at 5,26,865 units ay 8.48 percent sales growth from 4,85,663 units at 41,202 units volume gain.

Covid-19 pandemic related slowdown has caused disruptions industrywide. This is the first time since Sep 2018 that HMSI has breached the 5 lakh sales mark, a figure the brand is comfortable with. Below is the detailed sales table.

The ongoing festive season brings with it great potential and has seen both top players, Honda two wheelers and Hero Motocorp report stupendous single day and monthly sales during the traditionally high period of sales. This year looks no different.

New Launches

In the last 5 weeks, Honda has announced two new product launches, the 184.4cc Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB350. These new measures put Honda in territory with an introduction in new segments.

Honda H’NESS CB350 is built on 90 percent localisation to ensure it’s a cost efficient offering, and the company as pointed to price of around Rs 1.9 lakhs. A final retail price will soon be announced but it’s clear that the new mid-sized bike is designed to be a sub 2 lakh offering to ensure it’s s strong and competitive proposition.

While the bike will first be sold in India, export considerations will be reviewed at a later date. India proves to be a great hub to manufacture above 300cc bikes that are exported from here by a growing number of manufacturers. Honda Hornet, which was previously a 160cc offering in its new avatar sits in the 180 – 200 cc segment. The move allows Honda to finally consider mid segment bike sales in India.

The bane of Honda’s business in India remains its multi generational and evergreen Honda Activa scooter. CB shine 125 is its most popular mass market motorcycle, and HMSI could very well find more takers in a 100 – 110 cc mass market motorcycle. The current 180 to 350 cc market that Honda has ventured onto, is a smaller ticket potential that’ll allow Honda to have a wider product range, and pull in numbers.