Honda Scooter, Motorcycle Sales Sep 2021 – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia

Honda 2Wheelers India reports decline in domestic wholesales and exports in September 2021

With Hero MotoCorp and Honda 2Wheelers competing at the top league in the domestic two wheeler market, September 2021 would have brought cheer to the latter. Sales look up. In a MoM comparison, Honda has bettered sales from the previous month. This has helped the manufacturer have its sight set on the omnipresent gap between both manufacturers’ monthly sales.

Honda Sales Sep 2021

Honda 2W reports domestic sales of 4,63,679 units, down 7.43 percent. Volume loss stands at around 37k units, down from just over 5L units YoY. Exports for the month are below 20k units. Volumes are down by about a quarter.

Down from about 26k units at volume loss of 6.9k units. Total sales fell to 4,82,756 units, down from 5,26,865 units. Sales decline is reported at 8.37 units at volume loss of about 44k units. Best sellers from Honda include Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia, Unicorn, Dream, CB350, etc.

MoM domestic sales grew by over 15 percent to end the quarter on some positivity. Sales grew from just over 4L units at volume gain of just over 2k units. Exports were down by over third at volume decline of over 10k units. Total MoM growth is reported at 12 percent, up from 4,30,683 units at volume gain of about 52k units.

Honda two wheelers big bikes

As part of Honda’s commitment to empower India’s youth with their most iconic 2Wheeler, its product range capacity is being increased to cater to the growing demand of 2Wheelers. While India thrives on mass market small cc motorcycles and Honda’s ubiquitous Activa, the auto manufacturer has many an ace up its sleeve. Globally, the company offers a range of big cc motorcycles, and the company has only just begun exploring this avenue in a big way here recently.

Honda has successfully launched its highly acclaimed 350cc series here. The packaging brings together aerodynamic body design, performance-enhancing suspension, and great hope. Being among the best in its class, it’s now garnering rave reviews for its exceptional performance. It almost beggars belief that Honda waited for so long to determine that the market was ready for such a product range.

Gaining momentum

The effort has always been to offer complete value for money proposition to customers. With festive season fervour overhead, Honda 2Wheeler is geared up to monetise on big demand, typical of this period.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are gaining back the momentum with each passing month witnessing a rise in customer enquiries. The coming few months will be decisive in determining the growth forecast with the year’s most awaited time of festivals just around the corner. Our network across India is all geared up and ready to delight customers with their favourite Honda 2Wheeler.”