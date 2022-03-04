Honda Scrambler 250cc, 500cc Launch Planned – Royal Enfield Rival

Honda new scrambler motorcycles will be based on Rebel platform and could borrow styling bits from CL Series bikes

With growing preference for scrambler motorcycles, Honda may be planning to aggressively target this space. It is rumoured that Honda may be working on at least two new scrambler motorcycles, a 250cc bike and its larger 500cc sibling. These will be based on Rebel 250 and Rebel 500, respectively.

Honda 250cc, 500cc scrambler design

Honda Rebel 250cc and 500cc were launched internationally in 2017. Since then, these have emerged as popular options in their respective segments. To reduce development and production cost, Honda may have plans to use the Rebel platform to launch its new scrambler motorcycles. These will be launched first in Honda’s home market Japan and other Asian countries.

While the hardware for Honda 250cc / 500cc scrambler will come from Rebel bikes, design and styling will most likely be inspired from Honda CL Series bikes that were popular several decades earlier. CL Series styling has already been used with CB350 and CB350 RS. Some of the popular Honda CL series bikes launched during the 60s – 90s include Dream CL72 Scrambler, Dream CL250, Dream CL450 and CL400.

Honda CL Series bikes were loved for their classic, minimalistic profile. Honda may be looking to recreate the magic once again with its new 250cc and 500cc scrambler motorcycles. Even when launched several years apart, Honda CL series bikes continued to have quite a few common features.

These include round headlamp and rear view mirrors, twin pod instrument console, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, fork gaiters, tall and wide handlebar, flat seat design and wire spoke wheels. Honda CL series bikes made liberal use of chrome on the fenders, engine and exhaust. The dual under seat exhaust was a signature feature and its design continued to evolve over the years.

Honda 250cc, 500cc scrambler specs

Engine and most other hardware bits will be borrowed from Rebel 250 and Rebel 500. The smaller Rebel is powered by a 249cc DOHC, 4-valve, single cylinder motor that generates 26 ps of max power at 9,500 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed transmission. Rebel 500 utilizes a 471cc motor that makes 46 ps at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Features common to both Rebel bikes include 4-eye LED headlamp, LED turn signals and taillamp and LCD instrument meter packed in retro casing. Both bikes have disc brakes at front and rear. Suspension system comprises telescopic forks at front and swingarm type rear suspension.

If launched in India, Honda’s new 250cc and 500cc scrambler motorcycles will primarily rival upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Earlier, prior to launch of CB350 in India, it was being speculated that Honda will launch either Rebel 300 or Rebel 500 to take on Royal Enfield. However, the company surprised everyone with H’ness CB350. Later, its scrambler version CB350RS was also added.

