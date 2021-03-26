Honda Two Wheeler Dealer Did Not Pay Rs 3.6 Cr Road Tax Of 29k Customers

The two wheeler dealer had collected Road Tax from 29,175 buyers but failed to make payments to the concerned authorities

Emerald Honda, a Honda two wheeler dealership has been booked for cheating the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The dealership had been collecting road tax from each two wheeler buyer as per the standard norms but the amount was not paid to the concerned authorities.

This fraud came to light when one such buyer, a Bapunagar resident, Surendrakumar Agja received a notice from the AMC asking him to clear his road tax dues within 3 days. Agja had purchased a two wheeler from the Emerald Honda showroom in Shahibagh in 2016. He paid the one time road tax and even received a receipt for the same. Hence he was astounded to receive the notice in July 2020 citing unpaid dues.

Agja had approached the police on receipt of the notice in November 2020. An FIR was registered under IPC Section 406 (Punishment for Criminal Breach of Trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). While this was initially thought to be a sole case, it then came to light that this was not so.

More Customers

The said dealership had collected road tax from 29,175 two wheeler buyers during the period January 1, 2016, and December 12, 2020, but not deposited the same with the said authorities. As per documents received, the dealer had not paid taxes to the tune of Rs.3.63 crores to AMC.

Though the Police Inspector M B Barad of the Madhavpura Police Station stated in January that the non-payment of taxes was inadvertent and were cleared later, Agja came to learn from AMC that this was not the case and the dues were still pending.

Untimely Action by Cops

Agja states that no action was taken at that time. Had the authorities acted on his complaint, the owners could have been apprehended. Now it is noticed that the Honda Showroom has been shut and the owners are absconding while a list exists of over 8,000 two wheeler owners whose road tax has not been deposited with the AMC.

The aggrieved two wheeler owners have now decided to approach the Police Commissioner to take action against the Madhavpura Police personnel who obviously tried to protect the accused by not taking timely action.

Employees’ PF Also Siphoned Off

Not only were the two wheeler buyers cheated of their road tax dues by the said Honda Dealership, but the hapless employees have also found that their employers had been making deductions for Provident Fund from their salaries but not deposited the same into the PF account.

Source