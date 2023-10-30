Honda XL750 Transalp Adventure Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 11 Lakh – 2 Colours

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the XL750 Transalp adventure tourer in India – Priced at an introductory rate of Rs. 10,99,990 (ex-showroom)

Honda XL750 Transalp arrives in India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively available at Honda’s premium BigWing Top Line dealerships. This strategic move underscores Honda’s commitment to delivering top-notch adventure motorcycles to the Indian market. This versatile motorcycle promises to cater to adventure enthusiasts across the nation. The XL750 Transalp, hailing from Honda’s illustrious lineage, is set to redefine adventure touring experiences.

Honda XL750 Transalp Adventure

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are pleased to launch the All-New XL750 Transalp in India. As the adventure motorcycle category continues to flourish, customers are more eager than ever to get out and explore on wheels. The Honda XL750 Transalp is loved by adventure enthusiasts across the globe, and we are confident that it will surely excite the ADV buyers in India too.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, highlighted the XL750 Transalp’s spirit, stating, “Inheriting the go-anywhere spirit, the XL750 Transalp is an all-round legend of adventure touring reborn in a fresh avatar. HMSI is proud to introduce this true adventure bike in India. The bookings for the Honda XL750 Transalp are now open at our exclusive BigWing Top Line dealerships, and its deliveries will begin from next month onwards.”

Styling and Equipment: A Perfect All-Rounder

The XL750 Transalp embodies the spirit of adventure with its distinctive styling. It carries forward the legacy of the iconic original Transalp from the 1980s, making it instantly recognizable and accepted by ADV enthusiasts worldwide. The motorcycle boasts a compact headlight, an integrated windscreen, and large tank shrouds that enhance its fearless expression and aerodynamic performance. The rear design features an aluminum rear carrier and an LED lighting system, completing the adventure-inspired look.

Equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT panel, the XL750 Transalp provides riders with essential information, including a speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge, consumption data, riding modes, engine parameters, and more. The display is customizable to suit the rider’s preferences and can be managed either via the screen or the left handlebar switchgear. Additionally, the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs) integrates seamlessly with the motorcycle, enabling voice management of calls, messages, music, and navigation while on the move. Safety features include an emergency stop signal function and automatic turn signal cancelling.

Engine and Performance: A True Powerhouse

Powering the XL750 Transalp is a new 755cc liquid-cooled 270º crank in-line two-cylinder engine. This engineering marvel delivers 67.5 kW of power and a peak torque of 75 Nm, coupled with a responsive 6-speed gearbox. Vortex flow ducts ensure razor-sharp pick-up and throttle response, while Ni-SiC coating on the cylinders enhances engine efficiency.

The motorcycle offers five riding modes, accessible through a Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system. Riders can customize their experience by selecting their preferred combination of Engine Power, Engine Braking, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with ABS and assist slipper clutch. The available modes include Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User, catering to diverse riding conditions and preferences.

Suspension, Brakes, and Tyres: Unmatched Versatility

The XL750 Transalp’s lightweight steel diamond frame strikes a perfect balance between stability and maneuverability. With a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, equipped with spokes, this adventure tourer delivers versatility both on and off the road. Showa 43mm SFF-CA™ upside-down (USD) front forks and a rear shock operating through Pro-Link ensure a comfortable and controlled ride. Braking duties are performed by dual 310mm wave discs with hydraulic 2-piston calipers at the front and a 256 mm single disc with a 1-pot caliper at the rear, featuring dual-channel ABS as standard.

Colours, Price, and Availability:

The All-New Honda XL750 Transalp is attractively priced at Rs. 10,99,990 (introductory & ex-showroom, Gurugram). It will be available in two striking colour schemes: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black. Bookings are now open for the first 100 customers at HMSI’s exclusive BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Kolkata (West Bengal). Deliveries will commence from November 2023, ensuring that adventure enthusiasts can embark on their journeys with the XL750 Transalp.