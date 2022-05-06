Horwin SK3 Electric Scooter Updated – Gets Longer Range Of 300 Kms

In Europe, Horwin SK3 electric scooter has been priced at 4,500 Euros which is approximately Rs 3.63 lakh

The electric two-wheeler segment is booming across several international markets all over the globe. Even in India, the market has seen several new players enter this space in recent times. As demand for electric mobility rises, we will see more and more new players in this space.

After launching the SK3 electric scooter in Europe earlier in January this year, Chinese EV manufacturer- Horwin, has launched an updated iteration of the e-scooter in its home market. Aesthetically the China-spec SK3 is identical to its European counterpart but gets some significant upgrades underneath its skin.

Horwin SK3- Styling

Unlike contemporary electric scooters, Horwin SK3 gets a sleek and sharp design that adopts Maxi scooter stylings. However, the spine running through its floorboard is now as tall and prominent as modern maxi-style scooters. Upfront, SK3 gets a twin LED headlamp cluster mounted on the apron. It gets a flat single-piece seat, a single-piece grab rail and a small, adjustable flyscreen.

SK3 features many cuts and creases along its front and side panels which gives it a modern and futuristic appeal. The chunky single-piece grab rail can be replaced with a luggage mounting rack or a pannier box with a pillion backrest as an accessory. The e-scooter has been designed for daily commutes as well as long-distance touring.

Updated Powertrain for Chinese market

However, the Europe-spec model only offers a claimed range of 80km on a single charge that can be extended to 160km by adding a second battery pack. This is where the Chinese model will shine as it will cater to customers intending to take it for touring purposes. The updated SK3 comes with a larger 72V 36Ah lithium-ion battery pack that sends power to a 3.1kW motor.

This powertrain returns a peak power output of 6.3 kW (8.5 bhp). With a single battery installed, this setup offers a claimed range of 160km on a single charge that can be extended up to 300km by adding a second battery pack. Top speed of this electric scooter has been capped at 90 kmph, in order to optimize battery power. Horwin will be providing its customers with an 8A charger as standard.

Features & Hardware on offer

Coming to features, SK3 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster which is equipped with a smartphone connectivity feature. Other notable features on offer include a smart key lock system, cruise control and full LED illumination. Underseat storage is decent enough to store one’s knick-knacks but gets reduced drastically with addition of a second battery.

Hardware configurations of the battery-powered scooter comprise a suspension setup comprising conventional telescopic forks at front and dual rear springs. The scooter rides on black 14-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Braking setup consists of a front disc and a rear drum unit assisted by a Combi Braking System (CBS).