Huawei SERES Electric Hybrid Car Launched In China At CNY 217k (Rs 25 L)

If required, SF5 can also act as a battery that could be used to power or recharge other devices like television, etc.

The latest edition of the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show has been an exhibition of many exciting new vehicles that have been trending online. One of them is Huawei SF5 electric SUV which has been revealed in its final production-spec model. This officially marks the Chinese technology giant’s debut in the automotive world.

SF5 is a mid-size electric crossover with a unique plug-in hybrid powertrain that has been co-developed in partnership with California-based company Cyrus and will be retailed under the joint venture SERES brand. The entry of Huawei into the automotive sector is seen as the Chinese firm’s expansion policy of 1+8+N.

The SUV has been launched at a starting price of CNY 216,800 that roughly translates to INR 25.20 lakh. Interested consumers can visit the website or Huawei’s Vmall e-commerce platform and book the electric crossover at a token amount of CNY 1000 (equivalent to INR 11,600). The car measures 4,700 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall while it offers a wheelbase of 2,875 mm.

Exterior Design

In terms of its design, SF5 looks almost identical to its pre-production concept which made its maiden appearance in 2019. Although there are subtle differences in the production-spec model like additional ventilation holes on front bumper.

The front end flaunts a mesh grille which is flanked by swept back and sleek LED headlamps along with L-shaped LED DRLs. At rear, it sports wraparound taillights connected by an LED light bar across the width. Other distinctive highlights include a wing-shaped window line, flush-mounted door handles and a sloping roofline.

Interior Layout & Features on offer

Inside the cabin too, the layout is similar to the pre-production concept which flaunts a minimalistic dashboard featuring a wide-width air vent. The dash gets two large screens- one is a central touchscreen infotainment display in a portrait format providing access to all vehicle-related information. The other is a digital instrument cluster. Centre console is devoid of any fancy tech wizardry and only features a storage compartment and a gear selector knob ahead of the centre armrest.

Coming from Huawei, it is bound to be equipped with plenty of creature comforts such as Huawei’s Harmony OS-based HiCar system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Huawei Sound system with 11 speakers, an inductive charging station for smartphones, voice control services and much more. SF5 is laced with radar-based sensors to enable Level 2 autonomous features such as adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist to name a few.

Powertrain Specs

The most interesting highlight is its unique plug-in hybrid powertrain somewhat similar to the recently revealed 2022 Nissan X-Trail, the only difference the latter doesn’t offer a plug-in recharge. Under the hood of SF5, it features a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol motor that acts as a range extender to recharge the battery. The battery pack feeds power to SEP200 asynchronous electric motors that return a cumulative output of 543 bhp and 820 Nm of peak torque. There is no shortage of performance as it sprints zero to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

Huawei has revealed an all-electric range of 180km while a cumulative range of 1000km using the range extender as per NEDC (New European Driving Cycle). Customers get the option of choosing from two variants of SF5- a single motor and a dual-motor setup. The latter is offered at a price of CNY 246,800 (equivalent to INR 28.67 lakh)