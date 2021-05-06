KTM 125 Duke Based Husqvarna 125cc Motorcycle Production Starts

In the initial phase, the manufactured units will be entirely exported to European markets

As of now, Husqvarna offers only Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 in the Indian market. Bajaj manufactures Husqvarna 201 and 401 cc motorcycles at the same facility. But these are currently meant only for exports. Svartpilen 125 is the newest addition, which could be introduced in the Indian market at a later date.

Earlier this year in February, Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 was launched in Europe. Hungary was among the first country to get it, where it was offered at a starting price of HUF 1.64 million (approx. Rs 4.02 lakh). The entry-level Husqvarna is imported from India as completely built-up (CBU) units.

It is expected that Vitpilen 125 will also be added to the list of Husqvarna motorcycles being manufactured by Bajaj at its Chakan production centre. Vitpilen 125 will head to European markets first.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 design and features

In terms of looks, Svartpilen 125 is almost identical to its bigger siblings. The bike features retro-modern design and comes with sleek bodywork. Some key features include round LED headlamp, LED DRL ring around the headlamp, minimal body panels, LCD instrument cluster, bronze engine cover, and low profile seat.

The 17-inch wheels are wire-spoke units that are shod with dual sport tyres at both ends. The bike offers a comfortable, upright riding stance, which makes it suitable for city streets as well as mild off-road environments.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 engine and specs

Svartpilen 125 will borrow its engine and most other hardware from KTM 125 Duke. The 124.7cc, liquid cooled, DOHC motor is capable of generating 15 hp of max power at 9,500 rpm and 12 Nm of max torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. Top speed is around 100 kmph.

The bike utilizes a powder coated steel trellis frame, suspended on 43mm WP Apex USD forks at front and WP Apex monoshock rear suspension with 5-step preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear. Callipers used are ByBre four-piston at the front and ByBre single-piston, floating type at the rear. Dual-channel Bosch ABS is offered as standard.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 India launch

Considering the immense interest in entry-level performance biking segment in the country, Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 could be introduced in the Indian market. It could be positioned as a relatively affordable option as compared to KTM 125 Duke. The latter is currently offered at a starting price of Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Husqvarna has followed the same strategy for its 250cc twins that are priced lower than KTM 250 Duke.