Husqvarna Electric Scooter, Motorcycle Makes Public Debut – India Bound

Popular brands like Husqvarna will have to start from scratch just like other manufacturers in EV space

As part of its mission to develop a zero-emission product range, Husqvarna has unveiled its electric scooter and motorcycle concept. Although technology has changed, Husqvarna electric two-wheelers continue using some of the quirky design elements that the brand has been associated with. Husqvarna is working to ensure that its e-mobility products continue to offer the same level of riding pleasure and dynamics as its current range of petrol-powered two-wheelers. Husqvarna Electric Scooter Public debut took place at the IAA 2021.

Husqvarna Vektorr scooter concept

Unlike conventional scooters that have curvy body panels, Husqvarna Vektorr scooter utilizes a more structured approach in its design. It is based on the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter which is on sale in India.

The body panels comprise an interesting amalgamation of flat-looking geometric figures such as squares, rectangles, triangles and trapezoids. The seat has a flat design, running almost parallel to the floorboard. The only exception is the front apron that has a curvy structure. This is more like a standard scooter.

Among the key styling bits that allude to Husqvarna design DNA is the circular headlamp. Vektorr concept has been presented in a dual-tone colour theme of white and black. While the side panels are done in white, other body parts have the black shade.

Some of the blacked-out sections have a glossy piano black finish. The ‘Vektorr’ badging can be seen on the side panels. Bright yellow highlighters have been used on the sides and wheels, which add extra zing to the scooter’s dynamic profile.

Going by its futuristic persona, one would expect Vektorr to be pretty fast on the streets. However, the scooter has a top speed of just 45 kmph. It is probably done on purpose. Because of this lower top speed, riders in Europe will not need a special motorcycle license to ride the Vektorr.

Also, low speed should not be a major concern for everyday commutes in traffic conditions. Moreover, users get 95km range on a full charge. Although details about the powertrain have not been revealed, the scooter could be expected to use a 2-3kW motor.

Husqvarna E-Pilen motorcycle concept

With its circular headlamp, wide handlebar, angular fuel tank, and exposed trellis frame, E-Pilen concept looks familiar to gas-powered Svartpilen and Vitpilen. The genius of E-Pilen’s design is in its clever use of fuel tank to store the batteries.

There are three removable batteries neatly packed inside the fuel tank. Users can charge these at their home or at a charging station. It is also possible that Husqvarna may provide the facility of battery swapping stations.

Powering the bike is an 8 kW (10.7 hp) chain-drive motor. This should be able to deliver decent performance for city commutes. According to Husqvarna, E-Pilen can cover 100 km on a single charge. Although top speed of the bike has not been revealed, it is likely to be around 100-120 kmph. The bike has USD forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends.

Husqvarna Vektorr and E-Pilen will first debut in Europe before being introduced in Indian market. They are likely to be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s plant in Pune, Maharashtra.

1 of 3

Source