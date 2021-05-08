Husqvarna India Sales, Exports FY21 Crosses 18k – Svartpilen, Vitpilen 125, 201, 250, 401

Husqvarna is currently focused more on global markets, as compared to domestic sales

Husqvarna motorcycles in India are manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s plant in Chakan, near Pune. The company produces sub 400cc Husqvarna motorcycles under the Svartpilen and Vitpilen brand. Production includes 125, 201, 250 and 401 range of the two brands.

Of these, only Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 are offered in the domestic market. The ratio of exports to domestic sales is roughly 2:1. As Husqvarna motorcycles have received good response in the Indian market, other capacity bikes could also be launched here in the future.

Husqvarna Sales and Exports FY21

Total sales of Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 in FY21 in domestic market is 6,170 units. Lowest sales of 73 units was recorded in May last year, whereas highest sales of 972 units was in August. Average sales works out at around 560 units per month.

In export markets, the most preferred is Husqvarna 401. A total of 6,472 units were exported from the period May 2020 to March 2021. Lowest export numbers of 72 units was recorded in November last year, whereas highest exports of 1,466 units was in February 2021. The average works out at around 588 units per month for Husqvarna 401.

The second bestseller in terms of volumes is Husqvarna 125 with total exports of 2,508 units in FY21. Lowest exports were 114 units in November last year and highest came in January 2021 at 1,092 units. Average works out at around 501 units per month in FY21.

At number three in exports is Husqvarna 250 with a total of 1,986 units. Lowest numbers of 42 units were recorded in May last year and the highest of 420 units came in February 2021. Average is at around 180 units per month.

Husqvarna 201 has total exports of 1,670 units in FY21. The least numbers were in May last year at 3 units and highest of 360 units was recorded in February 2021. Average is around 151 units per month.

Future Plans

For increasing sales, it is imperative that Husqvarna will have to expand its portfolio in the domestic market. Husqvarna 125cc and 201cc could generate good demand in the domestic market. We have already witnessed a similar trend with KTM 125cc and 200cc motorcycles, which are the primary volume generators for KTM in the domestic market.

Another possibility is that Husqvarna may step up focus on electric segment to boost sales in India. The company recently unveiled an electric scooter and an electric motorcycle, named Vektorr Concept and E-Pilen Concept, respectively. Vektorr will share its platform with Bajaj Chetak and is expected to be launched by next year. E-Pilen could drive in by late 2021 or sometime next year. Husqvarna electric scooter and motorcycle will have range of 95km and 100km, respectively.