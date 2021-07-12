Hyundai Alcazar Beats, MG Hector, Tata Safari In Sales – June 2021

By end of this year, Mahindra will replace XUV500 with the upcoming XUV700 in this segment

The launch of Hyundai Alcazar recently has widened the number of options in the C-segment mid-size SUV space. In total, the C-segment witnessed retail of 11,298 units against 6,179 units registered in May this year. This resulted in a cumulative MoM growth of 82.85 percent.

Alcazar, Hector Record Growth

In just its second month itself, the Korean carmaker was able to pip other heavyweights and claim the top spot in the category. Hyundai dispatched 3,103 units of its latest entrant last month against 1,360 units in May this year to dealerships across India. The seven-seat version of Creta recorded MoM growth of 128.16 percent.

MG Hector made it to the second spot on the list with a total of 3,0002 dispatches last month. In comparison, 1,231 units of the mid-size SUV were dispatched in May this year which translated to a growth of 143.87 percent. These figures include 5-seater Hector as well as six- and seven-seater Hector Plus.

Tata Motors was able to ship 2,041 units of Harrier last month as compared to 1,360 units in May this year. This turned out to be a 50 percent MoM growth.

Safari, Compass Hold Up

Harrier was trailed by its larger seven-seater twin Safari which recorded sales of 1,730 units against 1,536 dispatched in May 2021. A marginal MoM growth of 12.63 percent was recorded. Jeep Compass broke into the list with 789 units of sales volume registered in June this year. With 475 units dispatched to dealerships the previous month, Compass witnessed a growth of 66.11 percent.

Mahindra XUV500 lagged behind with only 633 units dispatched last month though it managed to record an MoM growth of 191.71 percent since the company sold only 217 units of the crossover in May this year. The homegrown manufacturer is actively testing its upcoming C-segment seven-seater offering XUV700 which is a spiritual successor to the current XUV500. The SUV has been in development for over two years now and is expected to be launched by October this year.

Alcazar- Trims & Specs

Despite its premium pricing with respect to its rivals, Alcazar has been received well by consumers mainly due to its practicality and loads of features on offer even on its base variants. Alcazar is currently offered in eight variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone. It is offered in both six- and seven-seat layouts.

Alcazar gets two engine options- a 2.0-litre MPI petrol unit and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit. The former puts out 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque while the latter churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both powertrains are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.