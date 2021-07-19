Hyundai Alcazar Bookings Cross 11k In 1 Month – 5.6k Already Sold

The new Hyundai Alcazar SUV is presented in three variants of Prestige, Platinum, and Signature with petrol and diesel engine option

The new Hyundai Alcazar was launched in India on 18th June 2021. It was opened for pre-bookings on 9th June at Rs.25,000, and till date 11,000 orders have been placed. Sales have crossed 5,600 mark with the waiting period extending to 1-2 months depending on variant. Bookings can be placed either by visiting the company showrooms or via the company’s ‘Click to Buy’ website.

Hyundai India claims that bookings are evenly shared between each of the three variants – Prestige, Platinum and Signature. However, it appears that the Hyundai Alcazar petrol variant has received more attention as compared to its diesel counterpart while there is a 50:50 split between manual and automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai ALCAZAR has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 11 000 Bookings received in less than a month since its launch. This superlative response showcases our customer’s affinity towards a high value, versatile and premium package that Hyundai ALCAZAR epitomizes perfectly. We are truly humbled and grateful to our customers who have chosen to live the Grand life with the Hyundai ALCAZAR.”

Variants

The 6/7 seater Alcazar is offered in three main variants of Prestige, Platinum, and Signature and is priced from Rs 16.30-20.14 lakh. It gets single tone exterior colour options of Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver and dual tones of Polar White with Black Phantom roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

Its exterior features include LED head and tail lamps, LED DRLs and body coloured ORVMs. It also receives a chrome finished front grille and roof rails for a sporty appeal. The interiors are in 6/7 seater options with captain or bench seats and features include a large, voice activated panoramic sun roof, ventilated front seats and 8 way adjustable driver seat and a 360 degree camera.

Alcazar also gets ambient lighting in 64 colour options, an air purifier and wireless charging pad for the second row in the 6 seater version. Infotainment is via a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, and 10.25 inch touchscreen system with BlueLink connected car tech. It also sports an 8 speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer. Safety is via a total of 6 airbags, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorage points, front and rear parking sensors and electronic stability control, ABS with EBD.

Hyundai Alcazar Petrol and Diesel Engine

Hyundai offers the Alcazar SUV in a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0 liter petrol engine offers 157 hp power and 191 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in under 10 seconds. The 1.5 liter diesel engine delivers 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmissions. There are 3 drive modes of Eco, Sport and City and traction modes of Snow, Sand and Mud.

The 6/7 seater Hyundai Alcazar enters a segment wherein it takes on the Mahindra XUV700 and XUV500 along with the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in terms of competition.