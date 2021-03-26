Though strikingly similar to the Creta, there are some exterior and interior features that set the Alcazar apart

As the pandemic situation normalizes across the automotive sector, new car launches come to the fore. 2021 will have multiple new SUVs getting launched. We have already received the Tata Safari while Citroen C5 Aircross is due next month. Some of the most awaited launches of this year include Mahindra XUV500, Mahindra Scorpio, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Alcazar, etc.

Hyundai Alcazar is set for debut on 6th April and with launch planned for May 2021. Unofficial bookings of this new premium SUV have opened at select dealers. One of the authorized Hyundai India dealers posted a story on social media, announcing the start of bookings of Alcazar. When contacted, they stated that the booking amount is Rs 50k and deliveries are to start in June.

It is to be noted here that Hyundai India has not yet officially announced the start of bookings for Alcazar. Official bookings are expected to start sometime next month. But considering the buzz / demand for the upcoming SUV, some customers want to get a headstart (especially after what has happened with Creta waiting). This has resulted in select dealers accepting unofficial bookings.

Alcazar Premium SUV

Ahead of global debut, Alcazar images were recently leaked via 3D images of its scale model. Alcazar gets a different grille to make it look more like the Hyundai flagship SUV globally, the Hyundai Palisade.

These images draw attention to multiple new features to be offered on the Alcazar. Hyundai is promoting this one as a premium SUV. It will be positioned on the same platform as Creta, with same wheelbase – though extended overhangs are noted at the rear to offer passengers in the third row seat better headroom.

Highlights Of Alcazar

Dual Tone Captain Seats – In 6 seater format, the new Alcazar gets a two-tone interior with captain seats in middle row, floor mounted central armrest with cup holders, wireless charging, AC vents and storage space in the 3rd row are also among its interior features. USB charging port is also on offer for 3rd row passengers.

Dashboard Design – The Hyundai Alcazar will receive a similar dashboard, steering wheel and central console as the Creta. It will continue to sport the same 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and BlueLink with 50 plus features as seen on the Creta. It is also expected to get 360 degree parking camera.

New Alloys, Rear Design – Compared to Creta’s 17 inch alloys, Alcazar could get larger 18 inch alloys. The design of alloys is different than Creta. At the rear, it will sport a unique tail lamp design. As against the split tail lamps seen on the 5 seater Hyundai Creta, it receives wide wraparound C shaped LED tail lamps thus giving the 7-seater SUV a distinctive image of its own.

Engine Options – New Alcazar will be powered by the same engine as the Creta. These include 1.5 liter petrol and diesel engines and 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine. As is also seen on the Creta, the Alzcazar will also sport the three drive modes of Eco, Comfort and Sport.

Where pricing is concerned, the Alcazar could be higher by Rs.1 lakhs as compared to the Creta. Official prices will be announced at launch. Once launched, Alcazar will rival the likes of Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus.