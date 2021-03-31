Hyundai Alcazar Colour Options Red, White, Black, Silver, Blue, Orange, Green – Render

Hyundai Alcazar is the official name of the new premium 7 seater SUV based on Creta

Creta is the best selling SUV in India. Based on this, Hyundai will soon launch Alcazar, its 7 seater version. Debut is set to take place on 6th April 2021, which will be followed by launch sometime in June. It will be seen in 6 and 7 seater layouts.

‘Alcazar’, which in Spanish translates into palace or fortress will hold great promise for the automaker who has also noted immense success in the Indian SUV segment ever since the Creta was introduced. The new Alcazar will share its mechanics with the 5 seater Creta, but will be offered in six and seven seater layouts. Even as the front fascia is more or less identical to that of the Creta, extended dimensions will cater to this extra seating.

The debut of the Hyundai Alcazar marks Hyundai’s 25 years in India with which the company has emphasized its commitment to Indian buyers with Hyundai Alcazar being ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’. Ahead of its official debut, Alcazar has been imagined in multiple colour options of Red, White, Black, Green, Orange, Blue, Silver, etc.

Exteriors and Interiors

Following a similar exterior design as that seen on the Creta, the Alcazar gets a new front grille with studs as against slats seen on the standard Creta but retains its headlamp setup with a slightly altered bumper design. It also receives a new alloy wheel design.

Interiors of the new Hyundai Alcazar also get detailed with a bench seat for second row in the case of the 7 seater variant while there will be captain seats for the 6 seater version. All seating will be done up in a dual tone and receive independent arm rests and cup holders.

There will be ample storage for small items and wireless mobile charging. Second row seats will also receive ISOFIX child seat mounts and will be offered in a tumble down arrangement so as to make for easy ingress to third row seating. Seats in the third row are expected to be with limited legroom while the cargo area will be similar to Creta once the third row seats are folded down.

Safety features in the new Alcazar is expected to include Hyundai’s SmartSense features like forward collision assist, automatic braking, blind spot collision avoidance and driver attention warning system. Other features expected are automatic emergency braking in reverse mode and cross traffic alert. Lane departure warning, highway assist and smart cruise control will also be offered with the new Alcazar.

Powertrain Options

Hyundai Alcazar could get its power via the same petrol and diesel engine options as seen on the Creta and share in its gearbox options as well. This will include a 1.5 liter petrol engine making 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter diesel engine offering 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. There will also be a 1.4 liter turbo petrol which offers 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque on the Creta. Transmission options will include a 6 speed manual, CVT, 6 speed automatic and 7 speed DCT.

