Hyundai Alcazar First Official Teaser Gives Glimpse Of Interiors, Rear Design

Hyundai Alcazar will lock its horns with Tata Gravitas, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500

Hyundai will officially reveal its upcoming seven-seat SUV named Alcazar on 6 April 2021, in Rajasthan. After the global unveiling, the upcoming three-row derivative of Creta is likely to go on sale in India first with the SUV expected to start reaching dealerships by May this year.

Alcazar will be based on the same platform as its 5-seater sibling and will be made available in both six and seven-seat configurations. The former will be offered with two captain seats in the middle row while the latter will come with a bench seat in the second row.

Exterior Styling

The SUV will be considerably larger than Creta with a longer rear overhang to make space for the third-row seat although its wheelbase is expected to be identical. Its front fascia is expected to draw major inspirations from its smaller sibling.

For instance, the split lighting setup with LED DRLs and tri-beam projector headlights have been taken directly from Creta. To distinguish itself from Creta, it is expected to feature a front grille of a different design.

Up to the C-pillar, the profile of the seven-seater SUV is identical to Creta, beyond this it starts to differ. The rear end of the seven-seat SUV will be completely different from its five-seater counterpart.

This includes revised LED taillights connected by a bar of LED light across the boot lid which might be inspired by the South Korean carmaker’s flagship SUV- Palisade. It also gets twin exhausts and a new roof-mounted spoiler at rear along with 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Engine, Transmission Options

Engine options from Creta are likely to be carried forward in the upcoming Alcazar. This includes a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor as options. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, a CVT and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox that is only offered with the turbo petrol unit. Power will be sent exclusively to the front wheels.

Expected Features

Like its smaller sibling, Alcazar is likely to pack tons of gizmos under its belt. It is expected to offer features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that houses Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, BlueLink connected tech services, voice recognition, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof and more. Its safety kit is expected to comprise six airbags, vehicle stability management, Isofix mounts and hill start assist among others.

Upon its launch, Alcazar will rival the likes of other seven-seat mid-size SUVs such as MG Hector Plus, Tata Gravitas and Mahindra XUV500. It is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding trim of its 5-seater version.