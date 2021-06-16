Hyundai Alcazar Starry Night Colour Option Spied – Best Mileage In Segment?

Hyundai Alcazar bookings are now open across all dealers as well as at their official website for Rs 25,000

After an unexpected delay due to the ongoing second Covid-19 wave, Hyundai is all set to launch the much awaited Alcazar in India on 18th June 2021. Dispatch of retail units too have commenced to various dealerships across the country and we have seen the same in recent set of spy-shots as well.

Another set of spy shots, shared by an_iit_aspirant, shows the Alcazar Starry Night colour option in detail. While multiple details of the Alcazar like its colour options and variant-wise details are already out, in a latest leak, the fuel efficiency figures of the SUV have also been revealed.

Hyundai will be offering 2 engine options on the 2021 Alcazar. These would include a 2 litre petrol motor and a 1.5 litre turbo diesel engine. The petrol unit will be able to dish out 157bhp and 171 Nm of peak torque. The diesel motor will be capable enough to churn out 113bhp and 250 Nm of max torque.

Alcazar Mileage

Customers will have the option to choose between 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT options with both the engines. As far as fuel economy figures are concerned, the petrol engine will be able to return 14.5 kmpl with the Manual Transmission and 14.2 kmpl with the AT.

The diesel motor will be able to deliver a fuel economy of 20.4 kmpl when paired with the MT and 18.1 kmpl when mated to the AT setup. It is unsure if these are ARAI figures are not, however, going by industry norms, OEMs usually quote ARAI approved fuel economy figures only. The leaked image also showcases Hyundai’s claims that these mileage figures are best in class.

Features

Hyundai will be retailing the Alcazar in 2 types of seating configurations. These would include a 7-seater configuration with a bench in the middle row and a 6-seater configuration with 2 tip & tumble captain seats in the middle row. On the features front, like most Hyundais, the Alcazar will be a loaded product with the feature list including 8-way power adjustable driver seats, 360 degree camera, panormaic sunroof, Bose-speakers, flat bottom steering wheel, automatic climate controls and much more.

Competition and Pricing

Once launched, the Alcazar will help Hyundai to further strengthen its SUV portfolio in India. Since the launch of Creta and Venue, Hyundai is regularly improving its presence in the SUV segment and its market share too has shot up. With the Alcazar, Hyundai will be able to compete with other products like Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming XUV 700 from Mahindra.

While Hyundai has been tightlipped about the pricing of the Alcazar, we expect that the Creta-based SUV will cost around a lakh more, when compared with equivalent variants of Creta. The additional price tag will be justified by increased space on the inside and a larger list of creature comfort features.