Hyundai car discounts July 2020 up to Rs 60k – Santro, Grand i10, i20, Aura

These car discounts are in a bid to increase sales and are valid till July 31, 2020

Hyundai Motor India has announced attractive discounts and offers on select models for the month of July 2020. The company is presenting these discounts and benefits on models such as the Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20 and Grand i10 Nios and on the Aura while models such as the Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson and Kona EV are not a part of this discount scheme.

On the BS6 Hyundai Santro Era, discounts are upto Rs.35,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs.15,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 and corporate discount of Rs.5,000. The Santro Magna, Sports and Asta variants get discounts upto Rs.45,000 with cash discount at Rs.25,000 and the same Rs.15,000 exchange bonus and Rs.5,000 corporate benefit.

To draw more buyers towards the Hyundai Grand i10, discounts go up to Rs.60,000. Cash discount stands at 40,000 while exchange benefits and corporate discounts are at Rs.15,000 and Rs.5,000 respectively. The Grand i10 NIOS is offered with benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 and includes cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 each along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

The new BS6 compliant Hyundai Elite i20 gets benefits upto Rs.35,000 with Rs.15,000 cash discount and Rs.15,000 exchange benefits with the standard Rs.5,000 corporate discount. It is also to be noted here that the new gen i20 launch is nearing. Already spied on test in India, the new i20 has made its debut globally and is expected to be launched in India by Diwali 2020.

The new gen Elite i20 will borrow its engine and transmission from the Venue to include 83 hp 1.2 liter petrol, 100 hp 1.5 liter diesel and a 120 hp 1.0 liter turbo petrol with manual transmission along with automatic gearbox options.

Hyundai Aura discounts go up to Rs.20,000 to include only a Rs.15,000 exchange benefit and Rs.5,000 corporate discount as no cash discount is being offered with this model. There are no discounts or benefits on the Hyundai models such as the Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra and Tucson while the recently launched Hyundai Kona EV also carries no such discounts for July 2020.

Later this month, Hyundai will launch the Tucson facelift, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. New Tucson will be offered with revised styling on the outside, updated interiors and multiple new features. Engine options on offer will include petrol 4 cylinder as well as diesel 4 cylinder. Petrol engine is rated to deliver 150 hp and 192 Nm via 6 speed automatic torque converter, whereas the diesel is rated to deliver 182 hp and 400 Nm via a new 8 speed automatic torque converter.

Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for exact amount of discount / benefit offered.