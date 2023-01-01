Hyundai Car Sales Dec 2022 – Creta, Venue, i20, Alcazar, i10 NIOS

Hyundai India ends 2022 in the green; reports growth for December 2022 and for total domestic sales through CY 2022

There’s no doubt that auto manufacturers found themselves severely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic challenges, and logistical issues. At the time, it kickstarted a long road to recovery to overcome negative effects on production and sales. And, it’s heartening to see that those effects were short-term. And manufacturers are continually working on improvements.

When it came to the immediate effects of a slowdown in acquiring semiconductors/chips, the auto industry has had to remain proactive, and adaptable in the face of challenges. And this has helped businesses weather difficult times, and come out stronger on the other side. Through 2022, Hyundai India has mitigated the impact of challenges faced the previous year.

Hyundai India Sales Dec 2022

Hyundai India reported 20 percent growth in domestic sales in December 2022. Sales were up at 38,831 units from 32,312 units. Volume gain stood at 6.5k units. They lost the No 2 position for Dec 2022 to Tata Motors, who has registered over 40k domestic sales.

Exports improved 14 percent, up at 19k units from 16,621 units. Volume gain was reported at 2.4k units. Cumulative sales improved by 8.9k units at 18 percent growth. Numbers were up at 57,852 units from 48,933 units. MoM domestic sales fell by 19 percent, down from 48k units. Volume loss stood at 9,172 units

When it comes to overall sales for the year, Hyundai has maintained No 2 position with over 5.5 lakh units sold. This is about 26k units more than that of Tata Motors. Hyundai had a better H2 than H1 in 2022. Q3 2022 was the best quarter of the year at 1,49,710 units, up from 1,27,995 units. Sales growth stood at 16.97 percent at volume gain of almost 22k units.

Hyundai Sales In 2022

In the quarter ended December, HMIL reported sales at 1,34,834 units, up from 1,06,334 units. Volume gain stood at 28.5k units at 26.80 percent growth. H2 sales stood at 2,84,544 units, up from 2,34,329 units. Volume gain surpassed the 50k unit mark at 21.43 percent. Hyundai reported monthly domestic sales growth from May to December 2022.

Q1 sales fell to 1,32,672 units from 1,56,205 units. Volume loss stood at 23,533 units at 15 percent decline. Q2 2022 sales were reported at 1,35,295 units from 1,14,499 units. Volume gain stood at 20,796 units at 18.16 percent growth. H1 sales were reported at 2,67,967 units, down from 2,70,704 units. Volume loss stood at 2,737 units at 1 percent decline.

At the end of 2022, domestic wholesales were reported at 5,52,511 units, up from 5,05,033 units. Volume gain is reported at 47,478 units at 9.4 percent growth. And with that, Hyundai ends 2022 with higher wholesales than Tata Motors, its closest competition in current days.

Highest ever domestic annual sales

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Our relentless pursuit to redefine customer experience and a strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has led to HMIL recording its highest-ever domestic sales of 5,52,511 units in CY 2022, a growth of 9.4% YoY. Despite strong headwinds in the last few years, we have continued to challenge existing boundaries and establish new Industry benchmarks. SUVs now contribute to more than 50% of our overall volumes and our showstopper model CRETA registered its highest ever annual sales volume of 140 895 units in CY 22 since its introduction in 2015.”

“On the back of Indian customers’ rising affinity for SUVs, we further strengthened our SUV line-up with the introduction of three new trend setting SUVs – “all-new Hyundai VENUE”, “all-new Hyundai TUCSON” and “Hyundai VENUE N Line”, to spearhead transformation in the Indian automotive industry. We thank our beloved customers for their love and trust in the brand Hyundai. Also we promise to continue delivering new-age products with a strong focus on Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability that satiate the diverse needs of the Indian customers and take them Beyond Mobility.” Mr. Garg added.