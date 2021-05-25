Hyundai Car, SUVs Sales Breakup April 2021 – Creta, Venue, i20, NIOS, Aura

Hyundai Car sales dipped 6.84 percent MoM in April 21, with Creta as India’s best-selling SUV and Venus as best-selling sub 4m SUV

While we cannot compare YoY sales due to every automaker in India reporting 0 sales in the April 2020 period on account of the lockdown announced on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do compare MoM sales. Hyundai sold 49,002 units in April 21. This was a 6.84 percent de-growth as against 52,600 units sold in March 2021.

Creta Continuous To Top

The Creta was the best seller in the company lineup closely followed by the Grand i10 NIOS and the Venue. It was only these three models that managed sales over the 10,000 unit mark. Creta sales stood at 12,463 units in April 21, down 177 units or 1.40 percent as against 12,640 units sold in March 21.

New Creta commanded a 24.03 percent share in March 21 which increased to 25.43 percent in April 21. Hyundai gears up for the launch of updated Creta with new features but same engine lineup. Price hike is not expected. Current Creta price range is from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.67 lakh, ex-sh. Launch is expected in coming days.

At No.2 was the new gen Grand i10 NIOS with 11,540 units sold in April 21, gaining 4.72 percent over 11,020 units sold in March 21. The Grand i10 currently commands a 23.55 percent share. It is available with three engine options. More recently, the prices of the Grand i10 NIOS have been increased by Rs.2,000-5,000 depending on variant and is now priced from Rs. 5.23 lakh to Rs. 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The price hike is due to increased costs of raw materials and transportation.

Hyundai Venue best-selling Compact SUV

Hyundai Venue at No.3 was India’s best-selling compact SUV, beating rivals such as the Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet. Sales in April 21 stood at 11,245 units, an increase of 4.88 percent over 10,722 units sold in March 21.

There are many reasons why the Venue receives good attention in India. For starters, it is affordable with the base variant starting at Rs 6.92 lakh going up to its top spec model at Rs.11.76 lakh. It is presented in 6 variants of E, S, S+, SX, SX+, and SX (O) and with a range of 3 powertrain options.

Hyundai i20 was at No.4 on the list with sales at 5,002 units in the past month. Sales of the i20 noted a significant dip as against 9,045 units sold in March 21. Sales dipped 44.70 percent with share percent going down from 17.20 held in March 21 to 10.21 percent in April 21.

At No.5 was the Hyundai Aura with April sales at 3,347 units. Aura sales also dipped MoM as against 4,023 units sold in March 21 while in April 21 the company introduced some new features for the Aura along with a price hike. The sub 4 meter sedan now gets a rear spoiler on the bootlid on all variants except for the base E trim and 15 inch wheels and price hike is across all variants by Rs.4,000.

Hyundai Santro Sales Increase

While sales of the Hyundai Verna also dipped 8.14 percent to 2,552 units in April 21 as against 2,778 units sold in March 21, the Santro has seen a significant surge in demand. Sales of the Santro in March 21 stood at 2,165 units which increased to 2,683 units in April 21, an increase of 23.93 percent.

Hyundai Tuscon sales also dipped 26.57 percent MoM from 143 units sold in March 21 to 105 units sold in the past month while Kona electric sales stood at 12 units, up from 11 units sold in March 21.