Hyundai Casper India Launch Plans Not Confirmed As Of Now

Hyundai Casper might be too compact for the Indian market and might not suit the consumer’s preferance

While Hyundai Casper might have grabbed headlines on numerous occasions in automotive websites in recent times, the latest development might play a spoilsport. The micro UV may never reach Indian shores after all and the car has been specifically developed for the South Korean market.

Hyundai Casper India Launch Plans

PowerDrift states that the crossover hatch has been developed to meet the Korean ‘light car’ or Gyeongcha regulation similar to the Japanese ‘Kei’ car regulation or India’s sub-4 metre rule. According to Gyeongcha regulations, cars falling under 3.6 metre (or 3600mm) in length receive tax benefits from the Korean government.

Interestingly, Hyundai Motor Company had offered its Indian arm to add Casper to its lineup in the country. However, the latter declined to cite reasons like ultra-compact dimensions of the micro UV which results in a very restricted space.

Through previous spy pics, we have discovered that Casper is strictly a four-seater and space inside the cabin allows only two occupants at the rear seat. This might not be acceptable to even budget Indian car buyers.

Exterior Design

For reference, Casper is shorter than the overall length of Santro which is the brand’s smallest offering in India. To be specific, the micro UV measures 3,595mm in length, 1,595mm in width, and 1,575mm in height.

Casper is set to become the entry-level model in the South Korean auto giant’s SUV lineup and will be positioned below Venue. The crossover hatch has been widely discussed for its quirky design elements such as its round LED headlamps and front radiator grille with triangular pattern vents on the front bumper.

Along the side profile, the car gets flared fenders which gives it a very muscular appeal. Further, the roof rails and black claddings around wheel arches and door sills lend the car a rugged appearance. The blacked-out alloy wheels are another highlight which gives Casper a premium appeal. At the rear end, taillights with triangular patterns run across the width of the tailgate.

Powertrain Options & Features

In its home market, Hyundai will be offering Casper with two petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated mill and a q.0-lire turbocharged petrol unit. The former will be good enough for 75 bhp while the latter can dish out 99 bhp. Both these units will be offered with a 4-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

We expect Hyundai to equip Casper with a well-loaded cabin which would include features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-information display, keyless entry, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop and more. The car’s launch in India has neither been confirmed nor denied by the Korean carmaker in the first place, so we have to wait and see if Casper really has a future in the country or not.

