Hyundai Casper Launch Price 13.8m Won (Rs 8.6L) – S Korean President Orders One

If it were to launch in India, Hyundai Casper would have competed against the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Ignis and the upcoming Tata Punch

Hyundai has officially launched Casper in South Korea, bookings have opened. On Day 1, Casper got over 12k bookings. Even the South Korean President has ordered one. The crossover which was earlier touted to be the South Korean auto giant’s next big launch in India is not likely to reach our shores after all.

Hyundai Casper Prices

Price for the base Casper Smart variant starts from 13,850,000 won (Rs Rs 8.6 lakhs). Mid Casper Modern variant starts from 15,900,000 won (Rs 9.92 lakhs) while top of the line Inspiration variant is priced from 18,700,000 won (Rs 11.67 lakhs). Top of the line Casper Inspiration variant comes with 17 inch alloys, 8 inch infotainment, ADAS features. Optional features include sunroof and official accessories and colour options.

The company has already released official images of its exterior earlier this month. Interiors of the cabin look as compact as its exterior yet appears to be well laid out. Just like the exterior of the car, its interior also witnessed certain quirky design elements which stand out.

Interior Layout, Features

For starters, the cabin is strictly a four-seater with a grey-coloured interior theme, interspersed with beige and yellow. The dashboard layout is fairly simple yet functional. Some of the prominent highlights include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a fully digital instrument console which appears larger than the infotainment display. The steering comes with a flat bottom unit and integrated controls for stereo and media.

The unique centre console houses the gear lever, climate control buttons and a rotary dial for traction control modes. Other notable features seen in the images are electrically operated ORVMs, day-night IRVM, a front armrest and an electric sunroof. Another quirky highlight is the blue upholstery on the bottom half of the front seats which does not match with the overall grey interior theme of the cabin.

Exterior Design

The crossover hatch has been widely discussed for its quirky design elements such as its round LED headlamps and front radiator grille with triangular pattern vents on the front bumper. Casper is based on the same K1 platform which also underpins other Hyundai models like Santro and Grand i10 Nios.

In terms of dimensions, the micro UV measures 3,595mm in length, 1,595mm in width, and 1,575mm in height. This makes it smaller than the brand’s smallest offering in India- Santro.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Casper will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor which kicks out 75 bhp while a more potent 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol unit pumps out 99 bhp. Both these units will be offered with a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard. A hybrid powertrain option is expected to be added to the lineup at a later stage.

The car has entered series production in South Korea. Dealer dispatch have also started. However, it is unlikely to reach the Indian market in the near future. Its ultra-compact dimensions with only space for four occupants wouldn’t be a favourable proposition to Indian car buyers. But if the market dynamics change, and if there is demand, Casper could launch in India.