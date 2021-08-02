Hyundai Casper Micro UV Detailed Photos Leak – Production Start In Sep

Upon its launch in India, Hyundai Casper will compete against other micro crossovers such as Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and the upcoming Tata HBX

The upcoming micro UV from Hyundai has been tentatively named Casper. The latest development reveals that production of the micro crossover is slated to begin from September 15, 2021 in South Korea. Production will be carried out by Gwangju Global Motors (GGM) at its newly commissioned manufacturing facility.

More details

For reference, GGM is a joint venture created by Hyundai Motor Company with a 19% stake. The company has shared a teaser of the upcoming crossover on social media which reveals its production plans. The South Korean carmaker will be manufacturing 12,000 units of the car in 2021 and 70,000 units next year at this plant.

Internally codenamed AX1, the micro UV will be first launched in its home market followed by other international markets including India. However, an exact launch timeline is yet to be unveiled by the carmaker. Further, other local media reports have also confirmed that Capser will be underpinned by the K1 architecture which underpins other Hyundai models such as Santro and Grand i10 Nios.

The AX1 crossover will measure 3,595mm in length, 1,595mm in width and 1,575mm in height. This makes it dimensionally smaller than Hyundai’s entry-level hatch Santro. Casper will be the South Korean carmaker’s entry-level model in its extensive SUV lineup comprising Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson and others.

Design

As revealed from leaked images (credit to cafe naver), it is evident that Casper will flaunt a very boxy silhouette with quirky design elements. These include round headlamps with integrated circular LED DRLs, a front grille with triangular pattern internals, eyebrow-like LED turn indicators, lacked-out sporty alloy wheels and more.

On the inside, it was earlier seen in white colour. But the latest images show the micro UV in black seats. There is also on offer a large touchscreen infotainment system, armrest for driver, rear AC vents, multiple airbags, adjustable headrests, etc.

Engine Specs & Features

Latest reports also confirm that the upcoming UV will be powered by a 1.0-litre Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit can kick out 75 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission as standard. In India, it is likely to be propelled by a 1.1-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which churns out 68 bhp and 99 Nm torque.

The company could also offer a more powerful 1.2-litre petrol mill which produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be carried out with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. In terms of features, Hyundai is expected to offer creature comforts such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-information display, keyless entry, push-button start/stop and more.